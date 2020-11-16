I’ll be president of Nigeria – Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare is The Serving Overseer, Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC) and Convener, Save Nigeria Group (SNG). In this interview, he speaks on the state of the nation, his growing up and involvement in politics and presidential ambition. WALE ELEGBEDE brings the excerpts

How would you compare Nigeria when you were growing up and the state of affairs at the moment?

If you permit me, I will read Ecclesiastes chapter 7 verse 10, which says: “Say not thou, what is the cause that the former days were better than these for thou dost not inquire wisely concerning this.’

There are those who always look back and say the good old days without sitting down to reflect on what made those days good and why can’t this day be better. Selfless leaders were in endowment in those days. Men like Chief Obafemi Awolowo will come to mind. In the conference room in my home, you will see his portrait there with an eagle beside him because eagles don’t flock.

You see them one at a time. Men like Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, whose book ‘Pre-nascent Africa’ that was published in 1937, and which I read in form two; about men like Ahmadu Bello and Abubakar Tafawa- Balewa, go to their respective camps to see how much they were worth then. The record of many first that Awolowo accomplished as Premier of Western Region within eight years he served is unparalleled. There was healthy competition among the regions.

Neither the Ahmadu Bello University nor Obafemi Awolowo University was built with Federal Government’s money or colonial masters funds. So was the University of Nigeria Nsukka. At the University College Hospital (UCH), members of the royal family in Saudi Arabia were coming for their health check because we had selfless leaders who looked into the future and said their priority would be the development of the people. If the likes of Chief Awolowo has not given free education in the Western Region, I would have I would have probably died in penury without sound education.

You could say the education was not nursery and the likes because they taught us simple basic things in our local dialects. I still remember our English teacher till tomorrow, she would call my name and say when I ask you a question; you must answer the question. She used to insult me based on that because I would tell her story. She taught me the basics of English, so common mistakes in West Africa English were completely eliminated. We had sound foundation in education and you will not believe that I never went to any university abroad to study in my life but I have lectured in universities abroad. Go to some universities in Canada, they will tell you I have lectured there and all the education I received was because of teachers back then. They said their reward is in heaven but were well paid and they took care of their students. They were not exchanging sex for grades and it was because we had selfless leaders until the years of the locust, the military intervention.

What is your take on the clamour for restructuring of Nigeria? As much as I am an advocate of restructuring, we have to apologize to ourselves. There must be mutual self-respect. I am a Nigerian first and foremost, though many people want me to say I am a Yoruba man. I was a Muslim who became a Christian. I remember when I was in Sokoto; they called me Yaro (boy); I could sleep and eat anywhere and there was no discrimination and peoples’ goods were safe. Nigeria was peaceful then because there was order; the government was interested in the people. It wasn’t the North that truncated our democracy; it wasn’t the North that destroyed our federalism but the military regime of General Aguyi Ironsi turned Nigeria into a federal republic. When Ahmadu Bello was asking for state police to govern his area properly, we (South) fought him to a standstill. Now, we are clamouring for state police. Something we used our hands to destroy, we are now advocates of it. We need to release the energy of the Igbo in investment and manufacturing. Look at civil war; they manufactured their own weapons with the little resources at their disposal. If you think northerners are useless or lazy, blow the bridge and start to produce your own tomatoes and food stuffs. We need to do a lot more by sitting on a table of brotherhood and forgive ourselves of the past mistakes, so that we don’t destroy our future and destiny.

Talking about the past, what was growing up like? I give God all the glory and praises for life. I was born inside my father’s house in Abeokuta on November 11 1954 at 11.am.

My wife would contest that but I will ask her to go the local government and check whether I wrote the time by myself. I was born to parents who were Muslims, my father was a chieftain in Islamic religion and so was my mother.

My grandfather was the first Chief Imam of Igbore/Sodeke Mosque. I grew up in what I will describe as declining wealth. My father was a wealthy man but because he was an old man when I was born; I was the 22nd and the last child, the house I was born into was built in 1922, a storey building, it is still standing there, I will say that I was born into a declining wealth and raised in abject poverty.

My father died before my third birthday and I started my NYSC (Now Your Suffering Commences). I didn’t feel it at the beginning because of the intervention of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who gave free education.

It was after my primary school; I enrolled in primary school in 1960 and started school formerly in January 1961. When my father died in 1957, I was taken to Sokoto with my mother to stay with my uncle and when school was about to start, I was returned to Abeokuta.

As a little child I spoke Hausa language but then forgot it because there was no one to speak the language with on my return to Lagos. But my mother still spoke Hausa till she died and President Muhammadu Buhari was shocked when he met with my mother in our hometown and she spoke clear ascent Sokoto Hausa to him.

My father had farms in the North and South. He was a kolanut merchant in the South and a cotton merchant in the North. That was how he made his money. My uncle was Seriki Yoruba in the Sokoto Caliphate.

We had history but I saw poverty. 1961 to 1966 was wonderful in primary school, I still remember my classmate, the top five – Idowu Ogunmoko, Tajudeen Kelani, Ismotu Wahabi and Kolawole Obadeyi. We were the first five or six in the class but 1966 became the demarcation among us. Idowu Ogunmoko went to learn carpentry.

I was eventually taken to a carpenter shed myself to learn but when they used the saw to beat one of the apprentices, I fled. I ran back home and said that whatever it would take, I want to study and thank God for my teacher, the late Mr. Samuel Ade Oguniyi, who was my primary six teacher. He went to my mother and said: ‘You know what?

That boy I taught; his brain must not be wasted, he must go to school.’ So, I left the carpenter’s shed and returned home. Mama did Aso Aro all her life. She took it to America although she didn’t go to school, but she mingled so well. She demonstrated how Africans made their clothes before the Europeans came. She went to America before I started going or even got a passport. She trained me well and I am grateful to her. If you go to my living room, you will see her portrait there.

When people you love die, they become a memory and the memory becomes a treasure. By the time I will eventually get to secondary school, my classmate in 1966, Ismot Wahab, was already was in class four when I got to class one because I had to wait to save money by doing all kinds of jobs. I was earning two shillings daily from fetching water. There were eight big pots in the textile dyeing factory where mama was working and it would take about eight buckets of water to fill each post and my assignment was to fill the eight pots every evening because they would meet it the following morning.

They pay me three pens for each pot. So, I will go to the public tap 64 times every day. I became so professional that I didn’t have to touch the bucket just land it on my head and swiftly move. I still could see myself doing it and that’s why I remain this way that I am.

I told my sons who are taller than me that I carried all the loads they will ever carry in their lives. My mother introduced into joint signatory banking account, not in a bank but she built what they call kolo, made of wooden box with hole, where you can drop your money. She put two padlocks; she kept one key and one was with me.

We couldn’t open it behind each other. Every day, I will put the two shillings there and at the weekend, I will go to fetch fire woods that I will sell. One bundle of firewood sold for two shillings. Where mama’s house, which I built for her, is standing today, is very historical. I went to the place to buy firewood and I wanted to maximise profit. Instead of the normal one shilling firewood that I used to buy, I bought two shillings of firewood so that I would make extra profit of two shillings.

When they placed the firewood on my head, I moved and my neck broke. They came there to carry me. I still traced the place by God’s grace, bought the land and build a house for memorial for what God did to me. That was how we saved money to start school and mama’s business continued. She released me from those jobs in 1972, when she said go to boarding school for you to pass the exams.

Before I started working, I surveyed the neigbourhood and noted those who were always well dressed. I then wrote to all of them telling them that I could come to their houses and wash their clothes if they would supply soap, water and iron. I then started earning N2.00 every weekend from the houses where I was washing clothes.

One of those that I washed clothes for is a member of the church today and she just turned 70. Her husband taught me Physics in secondary school and she was so kind that anytime I washed clothes for her, she would leave food behind for me. Years later, she came for counseling in church and I recognised her immediately but she didn’t remember me. Unfortunately, by this time, her husband was late. I asked her if she remembered the young man that used to wash clothes for her. When she recollected, she broke down and cried. I told her to bring her children and I gave all of them scholarships. When I left the P&T, I worked in First Bank and as a matter of fact, I got the job from one of those I was washing clothes for. The person told me that UBA and First Bank were recruiting and I went there and did very well. I was first given an appointment letter by UBA but by the time First bank’s letter came, it was N100 more than that of UBA, so I took it. That was where I worked and saved money for my university education. I got admission into the University of Lagos and graduated in 1980. I went to Law School and was called to the bar in 1981 after that, I went for my youth service. I worked in the late Gani Fawehinmi’s chambers and later started my own chambers in 1984. I was still practicing when God called me into the ministry and it has been 32 years since I went into full time ministry.

What was your experience like after your conversion to Christianity, considering the fact that you came from a Muslim family?

I was trying to avoid that question because I do not want to peel old wounds. I gave my life to Christ on September 24, 1974 at Yaba Baptist Church.

A friend of mine, who was a Muslim, Ganiyu, became a Christian and he is to be baptized that day, so he told me to come and take his photos because I was also a freelance photographer. I have done so many things and that’s why I can’t stand lazy people who will say they have no jobs; that they are applicants. From washing clothes, I was able to buy a camera which I used for my photography job. I was to write my secondary school final exams and we were told to submit two passport sized photographs but I didn’t have money for that.

So I went to a photographer called Uncle Igho and begged him to take my photo free of charge and I will remember him for the rest of my life. He took my photo, gave them to me and the rest is history. In school, I had a classmate, Ahmed, who was great in Mathematics but poor in English; he used to work at the Central Bank but is now late. I met him and told him that he should teach me Mathematics, while I teach him English. At the end of the day, he made C5 in English and I made C5 in Mathematics. Those I memories I treasure.

Back to how I became born again. When Ganiyu became born again, I was so angry with him for leaving Islam. When I got to Yaba Baptist Church, I was told to remove my cap and I told them that I wasn’t a Christian and that I came to take photos.

An elderly man approached me and said that when you are in Rome, you should behave like the Romans. He told me that this is not a mosque and that if I was interested in taking photos, I had to remove my cap. So, I removed it and sat at the back of the church. I had previously seen the vision of Christ but I didn’t understand who he was and the vision I had seen repeated itself while I was in the auditorium.

Looking at the way the #End- SARS protest went, there appears to be a narrative that youths are the problem of this country….

I do not think the youths are the problem of this country. I apologised to the youths during my state of the nation broadcast, saying that we did not hand over to them a nation that can meet their needs, whereas our founding fathers handed over a promising nation. Undergraduates in those days had cars waiting for them the moment they graduate. Regular jobs and opportunities were everywhere.

Many youths think their fathers have failed them, therefore, they believe that they can do better, but we need both the old and young to make Nigeria great.

Those who refused to be trained, who are area boys, are the ones that will kill the ones we trained abroad if care is not taken. Among those trained, we have those that think they are better than their fathers and they call their fathers old men.

We need the energy of our youths, and at the same time, we need the insight of our elders.

You share a very intimate relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari. How did it all begin?

I do all things honestly. Known to God from eternity are all his works; He does everything out of the counsel of His own will. President Muhammadu Buhari’s destiny and my destiny kissed on October 1, 1984, we never met each other before then. I’ve just been fired at work, two months to my wedding, I was fired on September 24, 1984; I got married on November 24, 1984. I was so grieved that two months to my wedding, I was fired for confronting my boss that he was a member of an occult group.

What would I do? I went to church and my pastor, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, asked me to start my own chamber. I told him that it was not possible because of the Private Practice Decree, which says you must have spent five years as an apprentice before you could start and I have not fulfilled that. But he told me to go and pray about it. I went to pray about it and God told me to start my own chamber on October 1.

I said God and Adeboye missed it because they both don’t know the law of the land. But I have learnt to obey God and I put the name down. I asked my best man when I got married, Femi Fatunbi, to come and pray with me. We prayed overnight from September 30 to October 1 as God said. But as we woke up, we were watching television and General Buhari came on television and said Private Practice Decree is abrogated. I prayed for him that like I had met him before.

He was eventually overthrown and our path never crossed again. When I came into ministry, one of those who attended my Sunday school class at Baptist Church, where I gave my life to Christ, was Tokunbo Afikuyomi. In 2007, he was the governorship candidate of All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in Lagos State and he brought Buhari, who was the presidential candidate of the party then to my office.

He said Buhari was meeting with pastors, so that they will not put the toga of Islamic fundamentalist on his head. I excused him and took him to my inner office and said to him that ‘the spirit of God impressed it on me that you won’t win the presidency in 2007 but if you keep on trying, you will win.’ He left and our path didn’t cross anymore.

How did you emerge as his running mate in the 2011 presidential election?

One thing led to another and God showed me some revelation that led to Save Nigeria Group (SNG). The day that I led a march in Abuja, Prof. Wole Soyinka stood to my right, Femi Falana to my left, with my two daughters behind me.

Buhari was coming from the other end in a sport utility vehicle with three others; they were going to the Senate. They jointly signed a letter that the Senate should follow the constitution. He saw me and said: ‘Is that not Pastor Tunde Bakare?’ Buhari later said it was that day I ministered to him that he decided that I will be his running mate. I knew nothing of sort happened that day.

At SNG, we had engaged the political class; we had engaged former President Goodluck Jonathan; we had engaged former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar. We also engaged Buhari and we said ‘you lost the election in 2003, in 2007, and you are about to lose 2011 because there was no balance of terror and I don’t mean violence. We said to him that you don’t really have that inroad to the South-West.

The way Nigeria is structured, you cannot win the presidential election except there is a handshake between the North and South; it won’t happen.’ I was in Spain when the call came that I should get them a vice-presidential candidate.

I was so excited and I gave them Jimi Agbaje. I took him to Abuja to meet with them and they met a couple of times, but something happened, they dropped him. They called me again, I went to Pastor Adeboye to give me Oby Ezekwesili; I called her to run with Buhari but she refused. But Pastor Adeboye told me he (Buhari) would need a strong Christian to be his running mate.

I said to him that Oby is strong too; he said no, that she must not leave certainty for uncertainty. She was working at the World Bank then. So, I sent for the current Minister of Trade and Industry, Niyi Adebayo, that I will like him to take this opportunity.

Before this time, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu had sent Lai Mohammed to me that I should persuade Buhari to run on the platform of Action Congress (AC) before it became Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). When we went to meet Buhari, we asked who will be his running mate.

He said the greatest grassroots mobiliser in the South-West. I said I can’t broker a Muslim-Muslim ticket, so we left. I sent Engr. Ife Oyedele to go to the current vice-president (Prof. Yemi Osinbajo) that he should come and run with Buhari in 2011.

When all that failed, those I assembled to work with me as arrowheads, Donald Duke, Nasir l-Rufai, Oby Ezekwesili, Jimi Lawal, Fola Adeola, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, were determined to bring good governance to our nation, not just activism. We were meeting regularly but we ended the meeting because we had no candidate. On January 15, 2011, at 12 noon, my phone rang, it was Buhari.

He said: ‘Pastor, I had prayed the way I know how to pray, and I want you to pray also, I want you to be my running mate.’ I said to him, thank you but no thanks because I had given my words to those arrowheads, those I mentioned, that I will never seek an elective office or join a political party.

He said I should pray about it and call him back in seven hours, I didn’t call him. I called Pastor Adeboye and informed him, he said that was it and that he already said Buhari needs a strong Christian and that I am the man and I must go there. I consulted across board and I signed on at the last day to become his running mate. Of course, we didn’t win the election.

Some Christians have queried your close relationship with President Buhari because they feel there should be a line between a pastor and people of other faith?

They are doing so because they have refused to read their Bible. We are the salt of the earth, so we need to move to all the mountains to hoist the flag of God’s kingdom there.

Are you still interested in becoming president?

There is something called destiny. I am not one to hide under the umbrella of one finger and make ambition looks like vision; I do not camouflage. It is not a matter of life and death, but you can write it down; as the Lord lives and as I am given the opportunity, the day will come like Joe Biden that I will be the president of Nigeria.

