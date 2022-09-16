News

I’ll be senator with a difference, says YPP candidate

Young Progressive Party (YPP) senatorial candidate for Anambra Central, Dr. Anthony Umeadi, has promised to be a senator with a difference. He made the promise while addressing members of Nigerian Union Journalists (NUJ) Anambra State chapter yesterday on his ambition to be a senator. Umeadidisclosedthatithas beenhisdreamtobringquality representations to his people andmakethemgreatdifferent from what it used to be. He said: “I am assuring you that with me as a senator, you will have a senator with a difference. I am going into the senate to bring the desire to change the people’s needs. “Wehavebeenhavingpeople who have been unleashing hardship on the people. They promised what they have no intention to do. It is time we stop those who promise what they cannot do”.

 

