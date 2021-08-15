I’ll be worried if my daughter chooses to be a musician, says Simi

Singer, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, says she will

be anxious if her daughter decides to do music when she grows.

The 33 years old mother of one, spoke in a live video of how

music and stardom interact with her experience of parenting.

Simi got married to Adekunle Gold, another singer, in January

2019 and they had their first child together in June 2020.

Speaking of the girl child, the songstress said: “Whatever

she wants to do, I’ll be 150 percent in support. I’ll be

very honest with you. I’ll be anxious if she decides to do

music, only because I don’t want her to feel any kind of pressure.

“I don’t want her thinking, because she is coming from parents

that have decided to be this, so there’s a standard she has to meet.

“People might be saying your parents have received me this and

that. I never had to go through that. It was me in competition with

myself. That pressure of having parents that are musicians can I

have you under pressure.

“I want her to be as original as possible without having to think

she has to do anything like anyone else.”

Simi had earlier recalled the difficulty she faced producing

‘Duduke’, her hit song, while she was pregnant.

“It was really hard because my first trimester was really difficult.

I had pretty bad morning sickness and I was throwing up a

lot. That was not the worst. The worst part for me is that I

was very very uninspired,” she had said.

“Music wasn’t one of my favourite things at that time.

I didn’t want to record. And it really hurt me

because I just renovated my studio, so I was

really excited. I didn’t expect to feel like that. I

couldn’t record. I didn’t have energy.”

