Body & Soul

I’ll be worried if my daughter chooses to be a musician, says Simi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on I’ll be worried if my daughter chooses to be a musician, says Simi

Singer, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, says she will
be anxious if her daughter decides to do music when she grows.
The 33 years old mother of one, spoke in a live video of how
music and stardom interact with her experience of parenting.

 

Simi got married to Adekunle Gold, another singer, in January
2019 and they had their first child together in June 2020.

 

Speaking of the girl child, the songstress said: “Whatever
she wants to do, I’ll be 150 percent in support. I’ll be
very honest with you. I’ll be anxious if she decides to do
music, only because I don’t want her to feel any kind of pressure.

 

“I don’t want her thinking, because she is coming from parents
that have decided to be this, so there’s a standard she has to meet.

 

“People might be saying your parents have received me this and
that. I never had to go through that. It was me in competition with
myself. That pressure of having parents that are musicians can I
have you under pressure.

“I want her to be as original as possible without having to think
she has to do anything like anyone else.”

 

Simi had earlier recalled the difficulty she faced producing
‘Duduke’, her hit song, while she was pregnant.

 

“It was really hard because my first trimester was really difficult.
I had pretty bad morning sickness and I was throwing up a
lot. That was not the worst. The worst part for me is that I
was very very uninspired,” she had said.

 

“Music wasn’t one of my favourite things at that time.
I didn’t want to record. And it really hurt me
because I just renovated my studio, so I was
really excited. I didn’t expect to feel like that. I
couldn’t record. I didn’t have energy.”

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Excitement as Tonye Cole, wife mark 25th wedding anniversary

Posted on Author Wole Adepoju

Even though the female folks are regarded as the weaker vessels, time and events have established that their functionality cannot be underrated, especially in their divine ordained role as wives.   Their inestimable potentials perhaps explains why one of the holy books, bible says, he who finds a wife finds a good thing.   To […]
Body & Soul

Dignitaries honour Danjuma Goje as he marries new wife in Abuja

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As far as the marital life of former Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Danjuma Goje is concerned; it is indeed a new dawn as the top political figure has just taken a new wife. Senator Goje, days ago, married Aminatu Dahiru Binani Ciroma. Goje’s first wife, Hajiya Yelwa Goje, died some three years ago.   […]
Body & Soul

I see myself as my own competitor, says Kazz Kazzian

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Chief Designer of Kazzian Luxury, Abiose Sunkanmi Ahmed, fondly called Kazz Kazzian, has said that the trendy fashion brand is out to revolutionise fashion business in the country, especially the styling aspect of the business.   He noted that the brand Kazzian has carved a niche for itself in the industry, especially in wardrobe styling, […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica