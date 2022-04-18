I’ll beat other aspirants to APC presidential ticket – Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State speaks in this interaction on his bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, the forthcoming presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), how he has secured and improved governance in the Confluence State, among other issues. FELIX NWANERI and WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Nigeria is currently plagued with insecurity and most the citizens are facing existential threats. What are you going to do differently to secure Nigeria if you become the next President?

I will start from where I am in Kogi State so as to look into where I want to be or what we should expect when I become the Commander-in-Chief. You will recall that Kogi state used to be the crisis capital of this country before our administration came on board. But today, the reverse is the case. One of the key elements of this widely talkedabout achievement was that I refused to politicize the security of the state.

Take it from me today and I wont mince words, President Muhammadu Buhari is a man who loves truth and reality. He loves those who tells him the truth at all times. He is my president, my father and our leader. At all times, I always tell him whatever I observed. Mr President loves this country.

No past leader loves this country more than Mr President. Let me mention some of his achievements, I’m sure we wouldn’t have gathered here if it were in 2014/2015 because of insecurity especially in Abuja and even in the North-East. At a point, we were even afraid in Lagos because of possible bombing.

But that is no longer happening again. Number two, this insecurity of a thing is not the making of Mr. President, even though we shouldn’t pass the buck because that is why he came on board or we all came on board.

It is a successive failure of various past administrations and let me remind us once again that certain military and police hardware were last purchased by the administration of President Shehu Shagari, even crash helmets.

After the detonation of bombs at Ejigbo, did Nigerians ask whether those arms and ammunitions that detonated and killed people were replaced? They were purchased by certain people. Have we ever asked whether they were replaced since then?

Now, after the various decays of arms, Mr President spent a lot of money to replace some of them. Boko Haram has been pushed to their enclaves even though we are still having some of these existential challenges of kidnapping and different attacks but let me tell you, Mr President will not sit in the Villa and use AK-47 to protect people.

But he is the Commander-in-Chief and should be held responsible…

Yes, he is the Commander-in-Chief, but Mr President will not sit in the Villa and also be the one to form guards and protect people on my roads in Kogi. You see, some of these crimes that we see today are more than the way we are looking at them on the surface.

Yes, there are some lapses on the part of state officials, but you can ask yourself when last was the police or military really got any training, equipped, their welfare and what have you. It was during President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration that allowances and salaries were reviewed so many times.

Even down to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) allowances were also reviewed. Let me tell you, I will never come out here and point out the failures of Mr President, I will never do that.

Whenever I observed any loopholes or lapses, it is between myself and President Buhari. I will never be that governor that will come here and tell you that President Muhammadu Buhari has not come to secure my state, did not come to secure my schools or highways, I will not do that.

That is why as the Chief Security Officer of Kogi State, I ensured that I brought the rate of crime down more than it was before in my State. And Mr President is assisting me to succeed in that area and I’m sincere about fighting crime and criminality in Kogi.

If each and every one of us as chief executives is doing our job the way it should be, Mr President’s job would have been reduced drastically. But you know what, as the next Commander-in-Chief by the special grace of God, I will ensure every chief executive of various security units sit up and do their jobs. I will not tolerate any lackadaisical attitude or passing the buck to the centre. I will ensure that the various units are strengthened, so that they can take responsibility for whatever happens in their states.

Don’t you think technology is the way out from this recurring insecurity issues in the country?

I agree that technology needs to be deployed and embedded in our security architecture. And I can tell you that Mr President is doing his best to ensure that technologies are deployed.

But you see, majority of some of these crimes we face today are politically motivated especially the recent ones we are witnessing. Issues of security can never be discussed in the public else you expose the country to danger.

Sometimes, the way and manner the press or the people want issues of security to be discussed outside, we can’t do that as security officials or commander in chief because sometimes we see some crimes taking place or certain insecurity taking place but what has been done to mitigate those incidents are in multiples of what we see happening out there.

And no government will come out and tell you that one particular big man has been called to order or certain IEDs or plans to attack and disrupt the society has been foiled.

What I’m saying is that reporting all the threat or information about insecurity would frighten society and that is the reason why nobody really wants to come out. In fighting insecurity, there are so many things underground that no responsible government would come out to report to the public.

Let’s get that in mind. I agree with you that a lot still needs to be done. As the Commander-in-Chief, I will give responsibility. If I give you a task, I will monitor you and supervise you. I will give you credit when you perform and at the same time, I will punish you if you don’t do your job. In Kogi State, I ensured that every citizen is a law enforcement agency of themselves.

They are intelligence agencies unto themselves. The police, the army and all other law enforcement agencies you see in Kogi State are not manufactured or imported. We didn’t import them outside to come and secure Kogi State. They are still the same Nigerian Police, the same Nigerian army, the same Nigerian Navy, the same Nigerian DSS or Civil Defence.

But because we as a people have chosen to live in a peaceful environment because we as a government opened our books, we make sure that we brought the government to the people, they own it and they decided to protect the government and secure themselves.

That is why any crime that takes place in Kogi State in less than 24 hours, we don’t just detect it, we make sure we bring them to justice.

There are so many things that take place that everybody would not know but what is important is to let our people be

secure and live in peace. I will tell you that Mr President, like I said, is a man that accepts and believes in truth.

Are you not scared about the big names like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, VP Osinbajo and others that are also in the race for the APC 2023 presidential ticket?

The answer is NO because I trust myself and my capacity. I believe in my records and what I am going to do for the party and I know that I will win. I believe in my capacity, I respect the founding fathers of this great party starting from President Muhammadu Buhari who is the leader of the party, down to Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, one of the founding fathers of our party, among others.

They are the foundation-laying fathers and members of this great party, one cannot ever have a building without a foundation and at the same time, that building will never be completed without roofing because the foundation alone is not a complete building.

A beautiful building consists of a foundation and roofing, we are building on what they have laid on the ground. I am confident that at an appropriate time if they cherish what they have started, they will look for the right young man who has a capacity for what has been laid down and I fit perfectly into that particular choice.

Also, I know there are other champions in the race, if one wants to be a champion, the person should get ready to beat a champion. I believe I will beat other champions to become a champion.

Politics, generally, is a game of numbers that includes democracy, I represent the majority as far as the politics of democracy is concerned, I represent the majority of the Nigerian youth, that is why they are saddling me with the responsibility to lead this great nation. It is not by mistake that the party chose me to lead the committee that drove over 41 million members into the party, which is also part of the record for us.

They saw the founding fathers and saw we the builders of the party and Nigerians found it very interesting and they have decided to heed our advice and calls, they are seeing the performance of the man that was leading or championing the drives and the performance of APC led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sometimes, a report is different from reality, the records are there for all to see.

We have recorded over 21 million Nigerians with their PVCs who are ready to vote GYB into the presidency for 2023, records are there, the data are there, these are facts that are verifiable. I don’t think whoever possesses these credentials and more will then be afraid to go into a contest, we are in this race to win, we are in the race to restore hope to Nigerians.

It appears your focus is on young Nigerians and you are leaving out the older ones. Is there any explanation for this?

Even though there have been the likes of President Olusegun Obasanjo and Muhammadu Buhari, let’s look at this analogy, as fathers, we pray that we grow old and our prayer as fathers is that our children should succeed us and do better than us. I know surely that reasons will prevail on our elders and fathers that we the upcoming ones are ready to build on their legacies if given the opportunity, so that Nigeria will actually have hope and a future.

Of course, governance is not an easy task. Aside from experience, one needs energy, not only energy to sleep and eat, but the energy to move, to be where things are happening, and take proactive steps.

A lot of achievers that are being mentioned in this country today were recorded at their young age, let us say they are recording more successes that have been achieved today too but we could do more with a younger generation.

Today in Kogi State, we are able to manage the little resources given to us because young men that are serving the responsibility along with me are putting in their best to ensure that we utilize the little resources and have maximum output, though we can do better.

We the younger ones have made governance practical and we are seeing it today. We will not stop calling on the younger generations to come on board because we have the numbers and I think we can use them in better and judicious ways.

How do you intend to unite the country’s ethnic tribes and bridge the gap of divisions across the country?

In Kogi State, we have done it and we will apply it to Nigeria. First of all, I ensure that you see who I am and you should understand that I don’t tolerate segregation and division.

That has been put to practice in Kogi State, in fact, it will interest you to know that in Kogi State Executive Council, when the state cabinet is sitting, no one that are in the same group, religion or language must sit together. If a particular person is from North East and the other is also from the same zone, we ensure they will never sit close to each other, even if they are practicing the same religion, they must not sit together.

Our sitting arrangement in the cabinet is mixed, that is where it starts from. We ensure that whatever touches one, touches all, whether good or otherwise. We solidarise and sympathise with one another, we are the ones citizens of Kogi State are looking up to, how we conduct ourselves from the seat of power matters a lot and that is how it trickles down to the grassroots.

We ensure that even those who are said not to be from the state originally are part and parcel of the traditional council process. If you are an Igbo man, Yoruba man, the so-called non-indigenes, or a Fulani man, everybody is represented in my government, in traditional councils, any form of organization or association in Kogi State.

That is how inclusive we made it and judging from that body language, everybody coming together, I ensure there is an equitable distribution and utilization of major resources that are available to us in Kogi State

You can never see in any district or local government in Kogi State that one has more than the other, we balance it in our decision-making starting from budgetary provisions to the execution, even in civil service, we discovered that a particular local government is loaded with permanent secretaries while some have very little or none, we ensured that we balance it and it is evenly distributed among local governments and state constituencies and nobody has an issue with that.

And we ensure that once you are appointed, you do your job, and if you don’t, you have to be replaced, a replacement will come from where the original person was appointed, that is how we try to balance and of course, that is the culture today in Kogi State.

Our debt rate and service has been on the rise. How are you going to tackle the rising debt profile?

Kogi is the only state that has reduced her debt, so far. Even when Nigeria was in recession and during COVID-19, though I don’t have those statistics here, it is on our website,

Wikipedia, or BudgIt. What we are going to do when we come on board is by ensuring that we reduce or eliminate wastage and ensure that we work with the essentials and ensure that the resources are judiciously utilized.

I want to assure you that if Nigeria’s resources are judiciously utilized, we don’t have business in borrowing and continue to borrow.

If we look inward and we ensure we utilize our own resources financially, materially, and humanly and deploy technology to curtail wastages, then our resources will be enough to take care of our needs and as well continue to reduce our debts, details are contained in our programme.

Where do you intend to pick your running mate from when you emerge as APC presidential candidate?

Where my vice president will come from is in the hand of my party. My party will take that decision, but if I am given the opportunity to select, I will simply go the way of a woman to be my vice president. But where she is going to come from, I will simply allow the party to take that decision.

Our porous borders and entry points have been a major lapse in our security architecture. How do you intend to protect and police the Nigerian borders if voted to office as president in 2023?

To secure our borders and lands, will require technology, it will require operations and reinventing our system. We are going to ensure that everybody lives up to their responsibilities. Just a while ago, I gave an instruction to some of our people back in Kogi State and the response has been so wonderful.

If you permit me, I will just narrate it to you. I sent a message to a local government chairman and told him that his job is at stake if criminalities continue in his domain and that it will not be tolerated again. I told him that he is the chief security officer of the local government, if he can’t secure it, I will take over the job and secure it.

I wrote to him that he has 72 hours only to do the needful and the time starts counting now and this is applicable to all other local government executive chairmen. I said this is the very last warning and that before you cause embarrassment to our government and stain our good record, I will take decisive action against you.

This will not be different when I become the president and commander in chief. The record has been so wonderful and I can assure you, you are going to see a new Nigeria, I am in charge of Kogi State and that is how we can tackle it and even more.

Do you compare notes with your colleagues in the north-east and north-west on how you have been able to stem insecurity in Kogi State?

As for the issue of tackling insecurity in the North East and North West, as I have said earlier, issues of insecurity can never be discussed openly.

No serious administration comes before the media to divulge the strategy and tactics it is going to use to fight insecurity,but sometimes, what happens physically that we see and call insecurity is just an end product of the process and procedure of all the plans that were cracked before they were hatched. My strategies, tactics, and methods will not be disclosed openly.

What I can assure is that if we can achieve it in Kogi State which is a lot more difficult than in the North East, it is even more difficult and complex than the whole country.

There are certain sections of the country that are homogeneous, even a senatorial district that is so heterogeneous along various sublimes, we are able to fix it, we did not only name and shame sponsors of terrorists, that is not enough, we dealt decisively with those who sponsor terrorism, crimes, and criminalities, and it will not be different when we assume as President and Commander in Chief come 2023 by the grace of God.

