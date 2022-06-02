I’ll bring progress to Nigeria, says Tinubu

Former Lagos State Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopeful, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to create wealth for Nigerians if elected president in 2023. Tinubu made the promise yesterday in Calabar when he visited the state to confer with delegates from the APC. He recalled that in 1999 whenhetookoverasgovernor of Lagos State, he turned the fortunes of the state around and that was the reason for the stability that is being witnessed in the state today. “I brought progress and prosperity to Lagos and was able to stabilise its economy through vision.

I will bring my wealth of experience to bear in the governance of the country,” he said. Tinubu also pledged to deal with the security situation facing the country, promising that Nigerians will no longer live in fear. On his part, Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, urged the delegates to cast their votes for Tinubu to trigger development in the country. He assured the people that his state was willing to line up behind the former Lagos governor, saying with Tinubu in the saddle at the centre, Nigeria will fast track development in various sectors of the economy.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...