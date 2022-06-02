News

I’ll bring progress to Nigeria, says Tinubu

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

Former Lagos State Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopeful, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to create wealth for Nigerians if elected president in 2023. Tinubu made the promise yesterday in Calabar when he visited the state to confer with delegates from the APC. He recalled that in 1999 whenhetookoverasgovernor of Lagos State, he turned the fortunes of the state around and that was the reason for the stability that is being witnessed in the state today. “I brought progress and prosperity to Lagos and was able to stabilise its economy through vision.

I will bring my wealth of experience to bear in the governance of the country,” he said. Tinubu also pledged to deal with the security situation facing the country, promising that Nigerians will no longer live in fear. On his part, Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, urged the delegates to cast their votes for Tinubu to trigger development in the country. He assured the people that his state was willing to line up behind the former Lagos governor, saying with Tinubu in the saddle at the centre, Nigeria will fast track development in various sectors of the economy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: PDP holds NEC meeting Tuesday

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Tuesday, March 15. The meeting, which will be the 95th in the series since the formation of PDP, is expected to approve the timetable for the 2023 general elections. An online publication last Sunday, said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), […]
News

Infrastructure devt worthless without security, says Emir of Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, yesterday said that infrastructural development and other social recreational facilities being provided by the government could be worthless if the security of the people remains fragile. The Emir said there was the need for collective prayers by Nigerians to confront the challenges of banditry, kidnapping and other […]
News

Firm to Niger Delta: Ask your representatives questions about constituency projects

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

An organisation, under the aegis of Budgit Tracka has advised the people of Niger Delta region and community folks in the region to always ask political representatives in their domain questions about the constituency projects that supposed to be sited in the areas that are not there. It made the call yesterday in Port Harcourt, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica