I’ll build on Kwankwaso’s legacy, says Kano gov-elect

Following his emergence as governor-elect in Kano State on the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, in this interview with MUHAMMAD KABIR, says his kind of governance will be patterned after that of his mentor, Senator Musa Kwkwanso

What sort of government will you run?

My administration will be an offshoot of that of the Rabiu Kwankwaso. I will build on his good legacy, of educational development, human development and infrastructural boosting, to truly build a Kano of the admiration of its funding leaders. We will ensure people’s oriented developmental projects in the area of entrepreneurship, education, skills acquisition and many more.

How will you described security participation in the last election?

The role of security agencies during the election in the state is something of high commendable, don’t forget without the security, the conduct will been truncated, by some selfish person’s more specifically the desperate members of the APC who uses self-induced violence to snatched, destroyed boxes and create unnecessary panic in the elections. I’m right now inundated with plans on how to fix the state and restore the pride and confidence of the people that have been battered in the last eight years. Therefore, I’m urging our supporters and members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to embark on prayers to Allah for ingenuity and guidance for our leadership towards delivering the dividends of democracy. These prayers are sufficient as a show of solidarity and celebration of my victory at the polls last Saturday, and not miles of trek by some of the enthusiasts in some quarters, especially given the state of insecurity with banditry, kidnapping and terrorism threatening peaceful movement of people and goods across the length and breadth of the country. I urge the trekkers who are happy with my victory to discontinue the journey as that may not reasonably contribute to solving lots of economic and social challenges awaiting the incoming government after taking over on May 29, 2023. The incoming Kano State government will be committed to a greater future of the people with security, health, education, economic, infrastructure and good welfare for aged, civil servants and private sector being the anthem of our administration. All hands should be on deck towards ensuring the actualisation of Kwankwasiyya and the NNPP vision for responsive leadership that works for all in the State.

Who do you think is behind the violence in the names of celebrating your victory?

The Ganduje government should be held responsible for unleashing violent attacks on the unsuspecting residents of Kano after my declaration as the winner of the 2023 governorship elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Some hoodlums suspected to have been sponsored by the state government carried out the coordinated attacks in various locations within the metropolitan areas. Our party, NNPP, is saddened by APC’s way of expressing its anger over the loss of the 2023 governorship election. The people of Kano may recall that a few minutes after the historic declaration, I issued a statement urging our supporters to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner during the celebration of the party’s victory. The NNPP State chairman was on air in various radio stations calling for a peaceful celebration which all party faithful adhered to.

