I’ll cancel revenue window contracts from March 17, says Soludo

Anambra State governor-elect, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has vowed to terminate all revenue windows in the state on the morning of his swearing in. Soludo, who spoke to stakeholders of the state in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area, said he will use executive order to terminate theft of the state’s resources by revenue thieves.

He also knocked the state’s internally-generated revenue (IGR) boss, whom he accused of distributing revenue windows to some people. He said: “We learnt revenue windows are already being distributed. Is Nzekwu (State revenue boss) here? You people have started sharing windows (laughs), yes, you people are sharing windows.

“But, when you are sharing the windows, please be telling those you’re sharing them to that it stops on 16th March. “Anyone you are giving window, tell them it will end on 16th March.

Yes, whoever you are giving, endeavour to tell them; because on 17th morning will sign an executive order cancelling all of them. “In the same vein, there are people who have for long been living off state funds; surprisingly, such people will be the first to indict government for not building infrastructure.”

The former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor noted: “There are people who are used to this (revenue theft), that is what they do, that is what they thrive on, and they have made their whole living off the state.

“But they will be the first to tell government to build roads, and blame government for all the potholes on our roads, but the little that should accrue to government they collect it and put in their pockets.

“It can not work; we have to decide if we want this to continue. If the decision is that we should continue with such illegal practice, we will quietly dust ourselves and join those who want to go on exile.

“But I’m sure we want things to work. For the sake and benefits of our children and children’s children, every kobo of state funds must go into state coffers and be made to work for the people, and there is no question about it.”

