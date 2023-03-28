I’ll Challenge C’Rivers’ Guber Poll Results In Court – PDP

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross Rivers State, Prof Sandy Ojang Onor has said that the gubernatorial election held on March 18 in the state was marred by irregularities, and he would challenge the process and outcome in court.

New Telegraph had reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Senator (Prince) Bassey Edet Otu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the election in the state after polling total votes of 258, 619 against PDP’s 179,636 votes.

But in a press statement after the election, Prof Onor, a former senator, said that the election declared results did not represent the will of the people because the process was marred by “a plethora of irregularities. The Independent National Electoral Commission was neither independent nor impartial.”

It added that “INEC officials aided by security personnel manipulated the system, altered results at various collation levels and frustrated the will of the majority of Cross Riverians. Indeed, the election of Saturday 18° March 2023 was characterized by outright vote buying, intimidation of voters and violence, which regrettably led to the loss of lives.

“We express our heartfelt sympathies to the families of these heroes of democracy. We assure you that the perpetrators of this crime shall be brought justice, if not by man, by God.”

“After consultation with his legal and technical teams and stakeholders and reviewing the entire electoral process, the candidate has resolved to seek legal redress. “This is tailored to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the vast majority of Cross Riverians.

“We are confident that we will get justice. We appeal to our teeming supporters across the length and breadth of our dear state to remain calm and put their trust in God, who ultimately gives power. “

Recall that a few days before the election, PDP in the state had raised the alarm over massive police deployment to Cross River North by the state government.

In a press statement issued earlier, PDP described the move “as part of a grand plan to intimidate voters and militarise election in the area, which is a PDP stronghold in order to rig the election for the APC whose candidate in the senatorial district, the incumbent Governor Ben Ayade lost his bid to sitting Senator Jerigbe Agom Jerigbe.

