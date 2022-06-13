I’ll change narrative of black women through fashion – Xtra Brides Lagos CEO

After conquering the Nigeria and African’s fashion industry, Oyetomiwa Elizabeth Daniel, the delectable and highly successful Chief Executive Officer of Xtra Brides Lagos (XBL), is already determined to rewrite the story of black women on the global stage through her craft.

The Xtra Brides Lagos founder took steps towards pursuing her passion in 2019, when she hit Paris, France, for training, to enhance her knowledge base craft in fashion designs.

The Ogun State-born fashion aficionado returned with a big statement, and in 2020, she launched into business with Xtra Brides Lagos and the rest is history. Oyetomiwa Daniel had earlier attended a fashion training institute in Lagos, but the desire for more cutting-edge knowledge took her out of the country.

The entrepreneur has carved a niche for herself in Africa, just two years into everyone getting to know about the brand. The businesswoman had her secondary education at St Louis Girls Secondary School, before bagging a degree at Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State.

While being occupied with designing the topmost design brands in the continent, her achievements were being noised abroad. Her clothing line is the undisputable choice of Nigerian celebrities on Red Carpet events.

This was expressly and emphatically on display at the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), a show organised to celebrate movies in the continent, turned heads.

The event was beamed in several African countries, and like what is obtainable at the Golden Globe Awards or Oscars, fashion was the kill of the event. Celebrities who wore Xtra Brides Lagos were the too glamorous for their colleagues and peeps to ignore.

The Paris-trained fashion queen was contracted by media mogul, Mo Abudu, to dress up her cast for her 2022 series Blood Sisters, a movie completed by crew and topnotch fashion design at the premiere. The Netflix series is now top 10 rated in over 30 countries, beyond the shores of the Atlantic.

Oyetomiwa Daniel is far from whatever competition that may be going on in the industry in Nigeria and Africa. Her creative stitches are celebrities’ first choice, even on their own bad day in office. Nigerian and global top acts, Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage have flaunted her brand online and have no words other than praise for her creativity and the genius behind the clothing line.

Ini Edo’s highly publicised 40th birthday in May was another high point for Xtra Brides Lagos. Many found it difficult to believe that she wore a design made by the hands of a Nigerisn, Oyetomiwa Daniel.

Speaking on the outlook in the industry in Nigeria, and where she plans to be as a top brand designer, the Xtra Brides Lagos visioner said:

“I see myself on the global map dominating the fashion world and changing the narrative of black women through fashion. So it is not surprising that we are a fashion brand admired by thousands.”

