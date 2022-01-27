I’ll commission bridges on Feb 14 being my second anniversary – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has assured that he will commission the Nembe Unity Bridge and the collapsed Elebele Bridge by February 14, 2022.

Diri said within two years in the saddle, his administration had changed the landscape through various projects from road infrastructure, educational and health structures to lighting up of the major roads and building of a mega media complex among numerous other projects.

The governor, in a statement on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, said that under his administration, peace had come to stay in the state and that the days when people resorted to violence to settle differences were over.

The statement partly read: “As your government, we came in 2020 at the time of COVID-19. In 2021, we had some respite and effective governance commenced.

“Also, we are poised to commission the Nembe Unity Bridge by February 14. The collapsed Elebele Bridge started and completed by your government, will be commissioned also on February 14.

“Within this short period, our scorecard is on the streets. We have constructed roads. There are between 15 and 20 concrete roads constructed in Yenagoa. We are taking on a big ticket road project from the Ecumenical Centre at Igbogene to Tombia roundabout and later to Government House. We are taking the Yenagoa to Oporoma road, and by February 14, we will drive from Yenagoa to Angiama.

“We are taking on the other senatorial road from Sagbama to Ekeremor in Bayelsa West. Our desire is that by February, we will drive on a tarred road to Aleibiri. Before our government completes its first four years, we will drive on a tarred road to Ekereomor.

“In terms of sports and youth empowerment, your government has done so much that at the last sports festival, for the first time, Bayelsa came third in Nigeria. Bayelsa last year won the Federation Cup called AITEO Cup.”

The governor, however, advised Christians to actively participate in politics and stop seeing it as dirty if they want to positively impact on the society maintaining that Christians should not be aloof to politics or remain unconcerned but rather join to influence decision-making for the good of the generality of the people.

