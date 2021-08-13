I’ll complete Abia Inland Dry Port – Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has vowed that his administration would use every available resource within its reach to complete the inland dry port located in Isiala-Ngwa part of the state. Ikpeazu said his administration started the project in order to improve the ease of doing business in the South-East geo-political zone. He spoke yesterday while inaugurating the Amaoji Junction-Abayi- Isi Court Road in the Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of the state. The road, New Telegraph learnt, was an intervention project of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs of the state. The governor, however, said that he came personally to inaugurate the road to prove those who alleged that it was abandoned, wrong. He said: “I came to commission the road and put a date for the completion of its phase two. It has become a tradition for people to claim our projects and they have even gone ahead to say that this road was abandoned.”
Related Articles
Oyinlola, Dambazua, others trace Nigeria’s woes to leadership problem
Leadership problems and failure, particularly among the ruling class, have been traced to the current socio- political, ethnic, security and governance challenges facing the country. Therefore, to restore the country to the path of dignity in order to take its rightful position in the comity of nations, there was the need for the leadership […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Life and times of late Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru
The nation was thrown into national mourning over the weekend, when a military aircraft Beachcraft 350, conveying the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other senior military officers and crew members, crashed in Kaduna, killing all occupants onboard. The tragedy of monumental proportions occurred barely four months after the late Attahiru […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Senior police officers withdrawn from EFCC – Report
Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Indications emerged Tuesday night, that the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, may have ordered the immediate withdrawal of senior officers attached to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). According to a report by online newspaper, The Cable, the withdrawal directive was sequel to operational needs of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)