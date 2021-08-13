News

I’ll complete Abia Inland Dry Port – Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has vowed that his administration would use every available resource within its reach to complete the inland dry port located in Isiala-Ngwa part of the state. Ikpeazu said his administration started the project in order to improve the ease of doing business in the South-East geo-political zone. He spoke yesterday while inaugurating the Amaoji Junction-Abayi- Isi Court Road in the Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of the state. The road, New Telegraph learnt, was an intervention project of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs of the state. The governor, however, said that he came personally to inaugurate the road to prove those who alleged that it was abandoned, wrong. He said: “I came to commission the road and put a date for the completion of its phase two. It has become a tradition for people to claim our projects and they have even gone ahead to say that this road was abandoned.”

