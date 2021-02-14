News

I’ll complete all abandoned projects, Lalong promises Plateau

Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors, Barr. Simon Lalong, has said his administration will not abandon any of the projects initiated by his administration and those he inherited from the past administration.

 

Lalong also said he will complete all his legacy projects spread across the three senatorial districts of the state.

 

The governor disclosed this through his Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Dan Manjang while speaking with journalists during a tour of projects in the three senatorial districts of the state. Lalong said a total of N29 billion sourced from the capital market has been set aside for all the legacy projects in the state.

 

He explained that the projects, which aim at providing basic facilities such as hospitals and schools, were conceived to address the problems affecting people of the state The media tour to the projects initiated and those inherited and completed by the Lalong-led administration since assumption of office in 2015 began in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area with a stopover at the Dokan Kasuwa Bridge, where erosion control work is ongoing.

 

The team, however, inspected the Lalong Legacy Project site, which is the remodeling of College of Arts, Science and Technology, (CAST) Kurgwi.

