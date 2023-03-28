I’ll Complete All Developmental Projects Initiated By Aregbesola – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday, commended former Governor of the state and current Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for being a worthy ambassador of the state, reassuring him of the state’s support in all ramifications

Adeleke who vowed to continue all the developmental projects initiated by Aregbesola which he said had been abandoned by his predecessor said the Minister is free to come to the state as nobody can chase him away.

Governor Adeleke stated this on Tuesday at the commissioning of the Ilesa Passport Front Office and Production Centre, of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Ilesa, Osun state.

Adeleke who was physically elated by the edifice said, “No matter the party you are, a progressive is progressive. If you are doing what the people want

“No matter the party you belong to when you see the progress you must key into them. Aregbesola is the man of the people and I will continue with the project.

Governor Adeleke who affirmed his resolve as a progressive promised to complete all projects of the former Governor abandoned by the immediate past administration.

“No matter the party you are, if you are a progressive, you are a progressive if you are doing what the people want. When he was Governor, he loved the people and the people loved him. All the projects Ogbeni left, it was abandoned by his predecessor.

“I promised the people during my campaign that I was going to continue the projects, and that is what I am doing.

“As a civilised person, no matter the party you are, you will always love progress. That is why I will always continue to ensure that all developmental projects are continued.

“As a federal minister from the state, we are proud of your achievements and we will continue to be proud of you.”

“Mr Minister, I am assuring you, that this is your state, nobody can chase you away. This is your state, you are welcome at any time. Even, you can come around to the Government House. When I complete all of the structures I am currently working on at the Government House.

“I am assuring you this is your state, I am issuing an executive order, this is your state, nobody can take you away. You are welcome at any time

“The magnificent building that you started I am going to complete it and you will do the commissioning. On behalf of the Osun people, I appreciate you.”

