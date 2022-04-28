I’ll complete Ayade’s projects – Guber aspirant

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Engr. Nsa Ekpenyong Asuquo, has promised not to allow any project set up by the administration of Prof. Ben Ayade go moribund. Asuquo, a businessman, made the promise yesterday during a consultative visit to the leadership of the Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Calabar.

The governorship hopeful was accompanied to the consultative visit by an unprecedented crowd of supporters. He also disclosed that his determination would deepen collaborations with the present administration, especially in the area of industrialisation in order to build the Cross River State of everyone’s dream. “I will ensure that there is no industry set up by the Governor Ben Ayade-led government that will be left moribund. I will make them work hundred per cent. “Most of the projects the incumbentgovernor hasbuilt now; I can tell you for free that they have the long term propensity of firing Cross River into economic prosperity.”

