News

I’ll complete Ayade’s projects – Guber aspirant

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Engr. Nsa Ekpenyong Asuquo, has promised not to allow any project set up by the administration of Prof. Ben Ayade go moribund. Asuquo, a businessman, made the promise yesterday during a consultative visit to the leadership of the Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Calabar.

The governorship hopeful was accompanied to the consultative visit by an unprecedented crowd of supporters. He also disclosed that his determination would deepen collaborations with the present administration, especially in the area of industrialisation in order to build the Cross River State of everyone’s dream. “I will ensure that there is no industry set up by the Governor Ben Ayade-led government that will be left moribund. I will make them work hundred per cent. “Most of the projects the incumbentgovernor hasbuilt now; I can tell you for free that they have the long term propensity of firing Cross River into economic prosperity.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogun extends Adigbe-Panseke road, counsels residents on flooding

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

Ogun State government has appealed to residents to always shun activities that impede the flow of water in the state.   The state’s Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, gave the warning in a statement issued on Monday against the backdrop of flooding that ravaged the Panseke-Adigbe road in Abeokuta and other areas.   […]
News

Buhari’s N18.5bn bailout may not be enough for Benue – Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Promises judicious application of funds     Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that the N18.5 billion loan doled out to the State by President Muhammadu Buhari through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to clear the backlog of salaries of workers and entitlements of pensioners may not be enough to confront existing […]
News

YLF Backs Akeredolu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Yoruba Leaders’ Forum has condemned the reaction of the Presidency to the ultimatum issued by the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) to herdsmen to vacate all forests as their actions pose a threat to security of lives and property in the state. The conveyner of the YLF, Barr George Olufemi Ogunjimi, in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica