I’ll concentrate on my wife after my tenure – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he will use his free time after completing his second term in office to concentrate on his wife, Justice Eberechi, a judge of the Rivers State High Court. Wike, who said this during a dinner/reception held in his honour to celebrate the ‘Distinguished Award in Infrastructure Delivery’ given to him by the Federal Government, said he would be leaving office as a happy man without any regret. Wike said: “I am going, and I am also happily going. I don’t have any regrets. In fact, I told my wife that now I have no job, you will kiss me till you get tired”.

He added that he would use the award bestowed on him by President Buhari to campaign in the 2023 elections. He said: “We must all work together. Traditional rulers help Rivers State to move forward. Contractors, all of you should help Rivers State so that Rivers State can be what it used to be, the foundation Dr. Peter Odili laid. “The award is not for me. It is to all of you. I feel proud to say if the ruling party can say you have done well, who is that person? Let them come and campaign here.”

