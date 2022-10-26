News

I’ll concentrate on my wife after my tenure – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he will use his free time after completing his second term in office to concentrate on his wife, Justice Eberechi, a judge of the Rivers State High Court. Wike, who said this during a dinner/reception held in his honour to celebrate the ‘Distinguished Award in Infrastructure Delivery’ given to him by the Federal Government, said he would be leaving office as a happy man without any regret. Wike said: “I am going, and I am also happily going. I don’t have any regrets. In fact, I told my wife that now I have no job, you will kiss me till you get tired”.

He added that he would use the award bestowed on him by President Buhari to campaign in the 2023 elections. He said: “We must all work together. Traditional rulers help Rivers State to move forward. Contractors, all of you should help Rivers State so that Rivers State can be what it used to be, the foundation Dr. Peter Odili laid. “The award is not for me. It is to all of you. I feel proud to say if the ruling party can say you have done well, who is that person? Let them come and campaign here.”

 

News

Jonathan meets Malian stakeholders, halts planned protest

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Former Nigerian President and ECOWAS Special Envoy, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has begun his mediation efforts to find a solution to the political crisis in Mali. Jonathan, who arrived Bamako on Wednesday evening, met with critical stakeholders, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, leaders of the opposition and heads of international organisations in the country. The effort […]
News Top Stories

Court orders FG to pay Rivers, Akwa Ibom N1.3trn oil revenue

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered the Federal Government to pay $3.3 billion (N1.3trn) to Rivers and Akwa Ibom states, as their revenue share from crude oil sales. The amount formed the shares of the two sales from the $62 billion said to have been recovered from some oil companies by the […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: GOVS DISAGREE ON PROCURING VACCINES DIRECTLY

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With the second wave of COVID-19 r a v a g i n g Nigeria and the Federal Government’s seeming inability to quickly procure vaccines for Nigerians, some state governors are exploring the option of buying vaccines directly from manufacturers for their people. Such governors are already considering the idea of opening discussions with manufacturers […]

