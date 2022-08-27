News

I’ll continue to be voice for my constituents-Rep. Lar

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

The member representing Langtang North/ South Federal Constituency, of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Beni Lar, has reiterated her determination to continually remain a voice for her constituents by speaking up for them in any circumstances.

The lawmaker gave the assurance when she was featured on a TVC live programme, ‘One-On-One’ monitored by our correspondent on Friday. Lar said, “I will continue to speak up for my constituents and ensure that they are empowered educationally, economically and socially.

I will ensure that every child goes to school and remains in school.” While appraising her political sojourn so far, the Lawmaker said, ”It has been very interesting,” and attributed her victories to the trust the people have in her as well as the positive impacts she had made in her constituency. According to the lawmaker, her constituents felt the impact of her representation in the first year adding “Once the people felt the positive impact of a legislator, it became easier for them to trust that legislator and vote back such a legislator.” The female lawmaker, however, expressed optimism that one day a woman will become the President of Nigeria assuring that then the lives of average Nigerians will improve because women are known to be good managers of resources.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Niger Governor: 2023 Must Be About Young, Vibrant, Educated Nigerians

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…Rallies Support for The Nigeria Agenda Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has said that the 2023 presidential race must be about the emergence of young, vibrant and well educated Nigerian leaders. The Governor made this remark while hosting the advocacy team of The Nigeria Agenda which was on an advocacy visit to […]
News

WaterAid advocates sanitation, hygiene improvement

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

WaterAid Nigeria, a nongovernmental organisation (NGO) with support from Kimberly Clark Corporation has unveiled a two-year project to foster maternal and child health. The project focuses on improving sanitation and hygiene behaviours of vulnerable residents in Ikorodu north and Ojodu Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of Lagos State.   The NGO said it will work […]
News

Buhari transmits Business Facilitation Bill to N’Assembly

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday transmitted the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022, for consideration and passage. The bill was accompanied by a letter dated June 17, 2022. The letter, addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, was read during plenary. President Buhari, in the letter, explained that the expeditious consideration and passage of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica