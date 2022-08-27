I’ll continue to be voice for my constituents-Rep. Lar

The member representing Langtang North/ South Federal Constituency, of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Beni Lar, has reiterated her determination to continually remain a voice for her constituents by speaking up for them in any circumstances.

The lawmaker gave the assurance when she was featured on a TVC live programme, ‘One-On-One’ monitored by our correspondent on Friday. Lar said, “I will continue to speak up for my constituents and ensure that they are empowered educationally, economically and socially.

I will ensure that every child goes to school and remains in school.” While appraising her political sojourn so far, the Lawmaker said, ”It has been very interesting,” and attributed her victories to the trust the people have in her as well as the positive impacts she had made in her constituency. According to the lawmaker, her constituents felt the impact of her representation in the first year adding “Once the people felt the positive impact of a legislator, it became easier for them to trust that legislator and vote back such a legislator.” The female lawmaker, however, expressed optimism that one day a woman will become the President of Nigeria assuring that then the lives of average Nigerians will improve because women are known to be good managers of resources.

