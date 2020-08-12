News

I’ll continue to preach Nigeria’s unity, says Orji Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu, yesterday said that he would continue to preach about the unity of the nation. Kalu, who said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia, reiterated his resolve to ensure a stronger nation.

 

“My duty is to continue preaching about the unity of the nation. My duty is to continue pleading with our people about religious tolerance and to continue preaching that Nigeria should be a strong one,” he said.

 

The two-term former governor of Abia State said the All Progressives Congress (APC) would take over the state in 2023. He resolved that he would use his position as the chairman of the party’s caucus to wrestle power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. He said the party was already doing well under the leadershipof GovernorHope Uzodinma in Imo State.

 

Kalu said the party would employ a new strategy to penetrate the remaining South-East states in 2023. Kalu, while reacting to his rousing reception in Aba on Monday, during a Requiem Mass in honour of his late friend, Chief Anthony Enukeme, said it was because the people believed in his leadership.

 

He said: “Forget about the newspaper propaganda, the people believed in what I had done for them. “Theyhadfreeeducation, their pensions, salaries and leave allowances were paid.

