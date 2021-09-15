I’ll continue to support FG to collect VAT for states – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, yesterday said that he will continue to preach and support the Federal Government to collect the Value Added Tax (VAT) and share it with states of the federation. The governor stated this during the inauguration of the South-East leaders of the Christian Association in Nigeria (CAN) with Senior Special Adviser on Religion and Welfare to the Governor, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali, as the chairman.

The inauguration was performed by the President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, the state capital. He charged the newly inaugurated leaders to render Godly service to their people so as to be remembered when they leave office. Meanwhile, the governor called on CAN and all the traditional institutions in South-East to sensitise the people of the zone on the danger of the sit-athome order that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) declared in the zone since its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was arrested. The governor added: “The sit-at-home is not biting on the South-East Governors.

If you sit-at-home, most of their children are outside the country, and hence it is not biting them. The body of Christ and all the traditional institutions should rise up to let them know the dangers. I never see where people brought war upon themselves. So, I plead with the Christian body to announce the dangers they are bringing to society through their actions.”

