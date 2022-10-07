News

I’ll create healthy state if elected governor – Ibe

Abia State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Gregory Ibe, has said that he will never joke with health facilities and health workers in the state if elected as governor. Ibe equally vowed to rebuild and restore the glory of Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba, to ensure that Abia people are in good shape to enable them to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of their state.

Answering questions on a monitored programme, Ibe decried what he termed the apparent abandonment of ABSUTH by the government, leading to the eventual collapse of the institution. He revealed his plans to build and equip 17 General Hospitals in the 17 Local Government Areas of the state as a means of stimulating the secondary health sector and bringing medicare closer to the people.

 

