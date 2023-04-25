News

I’ll Create Jobs, Develop Rural Areas – Kano Gov-Elect

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Comment(0)

Kano State Governor-elect Abba Yusuf has promised to create jobs for youths through entrepreneurship institutes. He also promised to work in synergy with lawmakers to boost the development of rural areas.

Abba made the promises when he received the eight members of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who paid him a Sallah hom- age.in Kano yesterday.

He expressed his readiness to run a government that will respect the yearnings and aspirations of the people. “Our doors will remain open so that the masses can access us at all times,” he said. According to him, his government will provide modern learning materials to train youths and women in the various trades.

Abba said he hoped to achieve this by reopening the 26 skill acquisition institutes initiated by the Musa Kwankwaso administration but abandoned by the Abdullahi Ganduje government. He said: “The institutes numbering about 26 would be optimally put to use to squarely address the menace of drug addiction and thuggery that posed a serious concern to residents.”

Abba said his government would reform drug addicts and thugs to become responsible citizens through entrepreneurship training and empowerment to be self-reliant.

He said: “By May 29, after the inauguration and when we take the mantle of leadership, we will hit the ground running towards implementation of all campaign promises, ranging from healthcare delivery, education, water supply, agriculture, security and human development, among others.”

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Polytechnic floats Foundation to augment funding

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, has set up a multi-purpose education foundation to, among other things; support the finances of the institution by complementing government’s inadequate funding. This was disclosed by the President of the Foundation and Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Chidi Arimanwa, during the inauguration of the Foundation. His words: “The Federal Polytechnic Nekede […]
News Top Stories

Lagos-Ibadan expressway gridlock: Passengers stranded, trek to destinations

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, on Saturday, left many motorists and commuters stranded,as passengers trekked long distance to get to their destinations.   The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FRSC and other agencies had been battling with the gridlock since Friday. NAN gathered that most motorists slept on the highway as a […]
News Top Stories

Contaminated fuel: How Nigerian suppliers asked foreign traders to increase methanol

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade

Players in the Direct Sales and Direct Purchase (DSDP) crude for fuel programmes are believed to have played key roles in the importation of methanol laden fuel into the country, stakeholders have said. According to stakeholders drawn from the downstream sub-sector of the Nigerian oil and gas and power industry, some DSDP operators are maintaining […]

Leave a Comment