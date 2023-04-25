I’ll Create Jobs, Develop Rural Areas – Kano Gov-Elect

Kano State Governor-elect Abba Yusuf has promised to create jobs for youths through entrepreneurship institutes. He also promised to work in synergy with lawmakers to boost the development of rural areas.

Abba made the promises when he received the eight members of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who paid him a Sallah hom- age.in Kano yesterday.

He expressed his readiness to run a government that will respect the yearnings and aspirations of the people. “Our doors will remain open so that the masses can access us at all times,” he said. According to him, his government will provide modern learning materials to train youths and women in the various trades.

Abba said he hoped to achieve this by reopening the 26 skill acquisition institutes initiated by the Musa Kwankwaso administration but abandoned by the Abdullahi Ganduje government. He said: “The institutes numbering about 26 would be optimally put to use to squarely address the menace of drug addiction and thuggery that posed a serious concern to residents.”

Abba said his government would reform drug addicts and thugs to become responsible citizens through entrepreneurship training and empowerment to be self-reliant.

He said: “By May 29, after the inauguration and when we take the mantle of leadership, we will hit the ground running towards implementation of all campaign promises, ranging from healthcare delivery, education, water supply, agriculture, security and human development, among others.”