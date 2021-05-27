News

I’ll deal with poverty, unemployment as governor – Nwokafor

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Dr. Amobi Nwokafor, has said that his target as a governor would be to eradicate poverty and unemployment. Nwokafor, a chartered accountant and industrialist, said most leaders did not prepare for leadership before getting into office. He said he had prepared himself for leadership and with a vision to lead Anambra State. According to him, the se-curity problem bedevilling the state would be solved with the creation of employment and by adhering to the yearnings of the people. Speaking with some journalists in Abuja, Nwokafor said with the level of educated people in Amanbra State, it was unthinkable that there was still a high level of leadership vacuum in the state. He said that his leadership would harness the ingenuity of Anambra people to develop the state.

