I’ll deal with poverty, unemployment as governor – Nwokafor

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Dr. Amobi Nwokafor, has said that his target as a governor would be to eradicate poverty and unemployment. Nwokafor, a chartered accountant and industrialist, said most leaders did not prepare for leadership before getting into office. He said he had prepared himself for leadership and with a vision to lead Anambra State. According to him, the se-curity problem bedevilling the state would be solved with the creation of employment and by adhering to the yearnings of the people. Speaking with some journalists in Abuja, Nwokafor said with the level of educated people in Amanbra State, it was unthinkable that there was still a high level of leadership vacuum in the state. He said that his leadership would harness the ingenuity of Anambra people to develop the state.
774,000 jobs: NASS halts peace talks with Buhari
…Reps ask finance ministry not to release funds The Senate, yesterday, put in abeyance the peace talks the leadership of the National Assembly had with President Muhammadu Buhari on the contentious public works programme, aiming at giving 774,000 temporary jobs to Nigerians. Consequently, the apex legislative Chamber insisted on its earlier position that the Minister […]
Kaduna bandits kill 323, kidnap 949 in 3 months
Bandits operating around Kaduna State have at least killed 323 persons and kidnapped 949 others in the last three months. Also, soldiers deployed in the state to combat the wave of banditry have neutralised not less than 64 bandits and arrested several gunrunners within the period under review. This was made known by the State […]
FIRS: Multinationals’ tax evasion costs Nigeria $178bn in 10 years
…creates new audit units against illicit financial flow Tax evasion by multinational firms doing business in Nigeria may have cost Nigerian government $178 billion between 2007 and 2017, Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, said yesterday in Abuja. Though he refrained from giving identities of multinationals evading taxes in Nigeria, […]
