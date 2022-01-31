I’ll defeat Atiku, Saraki, others at PDP primaries – Dele Momodu

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, has expressed confidence in winning the party’s ticket ahead of 2023 election.

Momodu insisted he remains the best candidate from the PDP to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari because “he is fresh and untainted.”

The celebrity journalist and Publisher of Ovation Magazine stated this in an interview with journalists Monday during the investiture of Rotarian ‘Muyiwa Mathew Fajimi as the Charter President of the Rotary Club of Ibara GRA District 9110 in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Momodu said he is confident of beating former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, among other aspirants, for the PDP presidential ticket.

He said: “Oh! If I didn’t think (I would win the ticket) I wouldn’t have joined the race. I am sure I have the best credentials, the best background for it.

“It has nothing to do with the South, whether North or from the South; you have a Dele Momodu, who is coming fresh. He has never been in government; he has not been tainted by power. He is coming fresh. I am the only one.”

He noted that finance is no longer Nigeria’s challenge rather the political class who engage in “wasteful spending.”

Momodu noted that a lot of Nigerian politicians in government enjoy what they could not enjoy in their private capacity, thereby putting pressure on the nation’s finances.

He therefore called for an urgent cut in government’s spending with a view to focussing on developmental projects.