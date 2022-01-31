News

I’ll defeat Atiku, Saraki, others at PDP primaries – Dele Momodu

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, has expressed confidence in winning the party’s ticket ahead of 2023 election.

Momodu insisted he remains the best candidate from the PDP to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari because “he is fresh and untainted.”

The celebrity journalist and Publisher of Ovation Magazine stated this in an interview with journalists Monday during the investiture of Rotarian ‘Muyiwa Mathew Fajimi as the Charter President of the Rotary Club of Ibara GRA District 9110 in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Momodu said he is confident of beating former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, among other aspirants, for the PDP presidential ticket.

He said: “Oh! If I didn’t think (I would win the ticket) I wouldn’t have joined the race. I am sure I have the best credentials, the best background for it.

“It has nothing to do with the South, whether North or from the South; you have a Dele Momodu, who is coming fresh. He has never been in government; he has not been tainted by power. He is coming fresh. I am the only one.”

He noted that finance is no longer Nigeria’s challenge rather the political class who engage in “wasteful spending.”

Momodu noted that a lot of Nigerian politicians in government enjoy what they could not enjoy in their private capacity, thereby putting pressure on the nation’s finances.

He therefore called for an urgent cut in government’s spending with a view to focussing on developmental projects.

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Crossover services threatened as FG restricts gatherings to 50% capacity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as FG restricts gatherings to 50% capacity …may introduce more restrictions The annual crossover services held by religious organisations across the country is under threat as the Boss Mustapha-led Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 declared that indoor religious gatherings should be limited to 50 per cent with full compliance to public health measures. This was […]
News

#EndSARS: Instigators of violent protests, killing of policemen must appear before ICC, human rights group vow

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Global Network for Human Rights (GNHR) has vowed to drag instigators of violence that led to the killing of policemen and destruction of properties during the EndSARS protests to the International Criminal Court.  The group, at a press conference on Friday in Abuja, said these individuals must be brought to justice for their roles […]
News

2023: Nnamani, Chime reconcile, meet Ugwuanyi

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

‘Ebeano’, the political structure of former Governor of Enugu State, Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani, yesterday announced a comeback with a planned visit to incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, today. This emerged as Nnamani and a former governor of the state, Senator Sulivan Chime, also reconciled their political differences at Nnamani’s house. The powerful political family, after years […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica