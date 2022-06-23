‘I’ll defeat Ugwuanyi in Enugu North senatorial poll

The senatorial candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu North in the 2023 general election, Amb Ejike Eze, yesterday said he would win the senatorial poll if the election is free and fair. Eze, a retired career diplomat and former Senior Special Assistant on Protocols and Security to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, spoke in Nsukka while chatting with newsmen on the 2023 general election.

According to him, “I’m not afraid of contesting with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu North district. “Residents of the district know that it is not the turn of Udenu Local Government, where the governor comes from to produce a senator in the district.

“Based on the zoning arrangement, it’s the turn of Igboeze South Local Government, where I come from to produce a senator for the district. “He who goes to equity must go with clean hands; Ugwuanyi cannot support governorship zoning in Enugu State and come to his own district to change the senatorial district arrangement,” he said. The APC senatorial candidate also claimed that many Nsukka people were no longer happy with the governor because he did not pick his successor from Isiuzo Local Government Area as promised.

