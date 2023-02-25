I’ll Defeats Ganduje, His Family In Their Hometown, NNPP Reps Candidate

The House of Representatives Member Representing Rimin Gado, Tofa and Dawakin Tofa, Abdulkadir Tijjani Jobe, who is contesting against Governor Ganduje Son, Abba Ganduje, has boosted that he will defeat hands down the Governor and his entire family.

Jobe who cast his votes at Jobe wards Dawakin Tofa, told Newsmen that he is highly confident from the reports of early results coming that he has even beat hands down Governor Ganduje at his polling unit.

“I’m highly confident of going back to the House after my wide defeats of Ganduje and his Family at this election because my Constituents are hundreds per cent with me”.

He enquires, “what did Ganduje do to us all this while, nothing and our People are keen watchers of unfolding events, you cannot coarse them into voting for somebody who doesn’t know them and they don’t know him”.

Governor Ganduje had fielded his Son Abba Ganduje to contest against Jobe under the ruling All Progressive Congress APC, something that triggered the decamping of Jobe and others out of the party.

