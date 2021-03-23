I’ll do more for team, country – Iheanacho

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has pledged to sustain his new-found form to help his club and national team, Super Eagles.

The striker scored twice and assisted the other as Leicester City ran out 3-1 winners over Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter final tie at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking to the club’s media team, Iheanacho said he was happy the team made history after the fantastic display.

The striker who has now scored seven goals in the last four matches for the club hinted he would translate his terrific club form when he files out for the Super Eagles.

“That’s history and we feel good about it. We are happy and so the fans too and hopefully we can do more in the next game to reach the final,” the striker said.

“Hopefully, it’s coming now, but I just need to stay focused and continue working hard to do more for club and country . We prepared really well in training and planned to press them and attacked, that’s what

we did and worked really well for us.”

Super Eagles will face Benin Republic and Lesotho on Friday and next week’s Tuesday respectively in African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He added: “The best is yet to come and I just have to keep working hard and hopefully the fans could get to see more of me.”

Meanwhile, Leicester City coach, Brendan Rodgers, has singled out Iheanacho for praise after the Super Eagles striker delivered a man-of-the-match performance to inspire them to a convincing 3-1 victory over the Red Devils.

A delighted Rodgers commended his side for matching the visitors with for wit and gut for gut while hailing Iheanacho’s new-found confidence that is fueling his excellent form.

The coach said: “I’m obviously delighted. It was a great team performance. Every aspect of the game was complete. We showed courage to play football against one of Europe’s greatest teams. I’m so happy for the players. I thought we thoroughly deserved it.

