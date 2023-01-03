I’ll do things differently as Rep of Ihiala Federal Constituency –Agbodike

Deputy Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly and candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Ihiala Federal Constituency in the forthcoming general election, Hon Paschal Agbodike, in this interview, speaks on the challenges facing his constituency and the fortunes of the party in the polls. OKEY MADUFORO reports

This is your second term in the state House of Assembly but you are now running for a seat in the National Assembly. What makes you think you will make it?

The answers are there for everyone to see and confirm. My being in the state Assembly has been eventful right from my first term in office and now that I am the deputy speaker of the House. Ihiala Federal Constituency is large and we’ve had people represent us in the past but what happened was that some of them, instead of carrying out their basic functions as lawmakers, chose to play politics with the wishes and aspirations of the people.

However, I am not here to criticize anyone and I am sure that they must have done their best as it were and I give them kudos. For me at the moment, my representation cuts across the two state constituencies and this is not to say that my colleague representing the other arm of the constituency did not do his best but it is important to state here that we enjoyed great forms of team work which impacted on our people positively.

Someone is there as your lawmaker in the House of Representatives and you still want to go there?

This is because I can do it better and represent our people better. Besides, it is the turn of Ebonesie to represent Ihiala Federal Constituency. All the while, it has been from the other side and when issues are raised, they insist that there is nothing to fear about yet the representations are lopsided to the detriment of effective and meaningful representation.

When we talk about rotation of power in Nigeria, people don’t want it to trickle down the ladder. Since 1999, it has been from one side but we need a change and a better change in the stewardship of Ihiala Federal Constituency and the time is now.

We have had issues where by people go to the National Assembly only to remain there without impact on the constituency and we need to move on. I am not saying that representation or rotation should be for whoever irrespective of if he or she is competent but one from the zone that is their chance and with a candidate who can perform.

A lot of people from your area are complaining of nonperformance on the part of the successive lawmakers both at the state and national Assembly levels?

That is for those who are not in Ihiala. How can someone say that when a lot of transformation is going on? When you look at road construction attracted in the past seven years, you will agree with me that Ihiala has changed.

For instance, we attracted Sarovinovo-Umuofor- Bright road as well as the Nkwor-Umuhu-Ubahuezie road, which is 8.29 kilometres of road with 7.3 meters width worth N3.2 billion. There is a gigantic borehole at Nkwo Okija Abattoir, where a 7.5kva generator set which was donated for the services of the water supply as well as the Mmirioma and rebuilding of the dilapidated Abattoir market to modern standard.

The Mmirioma and Eke Ihite Market was reconstructed from scratch and we provided another borehole for the villagers with a 7.5kva generator. Also, the Ubuluisuuzo collapsed water project was rehabilitated along with the Isseke abandoned water scheme and they are all functional till date. This is a project that has been serving the people for long but was abandoned due to lack of maintenance culture on the part of past administrations in the state and the local government area.

Also, due to the landmass and topography of the area, we tried as much as possible to provide the communities with water supply. A good example was the provision and reticulation of Ebonesie Water Scheme in the zone to the villages and communities with the reconstruction of Isseke-Mbosi-Azia-Ukpor road, which was abandoned for years.

The issue of gully erosion has been the bane of development in your constituency; how far has it been tackled?

We have been on it, and for the Umuagbuchi erosion, we spent about N500 million in tackling it and we have saved countless of buildings, farm land and economic trees from being ravaged by the gully erosion. We still have more erosion sites in our area but what we did was to carry out preventive measures to check mate the gully and stop it from advancing further.

Also, we have made spirited representations to the relevant agencies for assistance and the response have been commendable so far. It is my view that the Federal Government should as a matter of urgency release ecological funds to the states and local government areas for quick intervention early enough.

Similarly, we provided 48 job opportunities in the Anambra state civil service to indigenes of Ihiala federal constituency. We also attracted N165 million worth of Rural street electrification that have help the people of Azia to thrive in business particularly at night with the security advantage that comes with the street light project that makes night live bubble in the community.

From what you said, it appears that the local government system is moribund?

No, it is not because we have always interfaced with the local government areas in Anambra State and that explains for the monumental socioeconomic development in the 21 local government areas of the state. Some people are kicking against the Joint Account Committee that is in place in the state although the committee is not meant to take over governance in the local government areas but to work in tandem with them.

Besides, Governor Charles Soludo has already announced that he would conduct local government election soon and we have that implicit confidence in him that he would do that. So, it doesn’t mean that the state government or the House of Assembly has taken over the affairs of the local government system.

What matters is that the rural areas and villages are being connected and that development is getting to the grassroots.

You said that you will do things differently if elected into the House of Representatives. What new will you bring to the table?

Essentially, our job is to make laws but when you look at Ihiala Federal Constituency, you will discover that we have lots of potentials that we can develop. We have rich mineral deposits in the area and Ihiala has water ways due to its boundaries with Atani in Ogbaru Local Government Area that houses the River Niger and with Ulasi River and Atammili River as its tributary.

Again, we have the confluence that takes us to Oguta in Imo State and water transport can be embarked upon. Then we also can go into all year farming by putting up farm settlements along the coastal rejoin which includes crops, fish farming as well as livestock. With the assistance of Bank of Agriculture, this is possible.

We have small and medium scale industrialists that can be converted to a hub and attract and generate power supply which would ultimately improve other businesses in Ihiala and decongest Nnewi and Onitsha. So, when I say I would do it differently, I know what I mean.

Are you not concerned about the number of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), which their owners are yet to collect?

Why not! But we have been carrying out voter education in our constituencies and at the village level for people to go and collect their PVCs and they have been responding positively.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should also make themselves accessible and available at the designated units for people to collect those cards.

Let officials of the commission also be patient with the people, while we as leaders should continue to spread the gospel of collecting of the voters cards, so that you would be able to perform your civil responsibilities.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...