I’ll ease your hardship if elected gov of Lagos –Jandor

The Lagos State Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Abdul- Azeez Adediran, has said that he is committed to deploying state resources to ease burden and hardship of residents and end their worries. Adediran in company of party leaders made the pledge when his campaign train visited in Somolu Local Government Area in continuation of his tour of the 245 wards of the state.

The governorship hopeful, in an interactive sessions with various artisans, religious and other groups in the council, said that his ambition was not personal but for the interest of the masses. According to him, God has so much blessed the state with huge resources and he will utilise the state wealth to address various challenges facing the residents if elected in the forthcoming elections. He said, “I don’t want for run a government that people that I am ruling for do not know me. I never knew there was no mechanic village and workshop in Somolu for mechanics, vulcanisers, technicians and other artisans.

 

