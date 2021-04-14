Metro & Crime

I’ll embarrass you if you fail to return govt vehicles – Akeredolu to ex-D’Gov

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has iterated that he will not hesitate to embarrass his former deputy, Agboola Ajayi, if he fails to return the official vehicles in his possession.
While vowing to press charges against Ajayi and other former political appointees who failed to return government properties in their possession, Akeredolu fumed that it was reprehensible for Nigerians to condone the practice by elected officials or political appointees to take government properties away when leaving office.
Akeredolu added that he would unleashed security agencies on former political appointees including his erstwhile Deputy who refused to return government properties.
The governor, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistance on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr. Doyin Odebowale, said that he did not buy any new vehicles after he was sworn-in as he ensured that the vehicles he inherited were refurbished.

