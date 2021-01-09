News Top Stories

I'll end Insurgency this year, Buhari vows

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North East, may be wrapped up this year. The war against terrorism in the North East has been raging since 2009, when Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) started their blood-letting campaign against the State. To achieve the target of ending the war, however, President Buhari has urged the citizens to pray for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN). Apart from the counterinsurgency war, the military is also undertaking operations against bandits and kidnappers in the North West and part of North Central.

President Buhari, who spoke during the Juma’at Prayer held to commemorate tthe 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the National Mosque in Abuja, declared that, “this is a year of action and we will finish what we are doing”. Represented by the Defence Minister, Major General Magashi Salihi, (retd) President Buhari added that, “what is happening in this country will soon be over.

“This year, we will finish what we are doing; pray for us that we succeed”. He said the nation will continue to remember the sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces, and so will not cease to pray for the repose of the souls of those that paid the supreme price defending the territorial integrity of the nation. This was as he further assured that the welfare and well-being of the families of the fallen heroes, as well as those who are still alive will always top the priority list of government. Earlier, the Chief Imam of the National Mosque, Dr. Mohammed Adams, prayed for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes. He also offered prayers for an end to insurgency, banditry and other social vices besetting the country.

