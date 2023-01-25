News

I’ll end suffering in Epe –Reps candidate

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Epe House of Representatives poll, Naheem Balogun, aka Imole Dee has pledged to end hardship in the area. He has provided the people o with potable water, drains/culverts and installed over 200 solar streetlights in some communities in Epe division.

Balogun said if elected, he will lead his team to facilitate developmental initiatives by enlisting the best hands for rapid and evident positive transformation. His media aide Yomi Agbaje said: “Balogun is the only transformation advocate who has been committed to working as an architect of progress.” He added; “Without equivocation, Imole Dee has proven he is capable and will deliver. His obvious community empowerment efforts before his declaration to run in 2023 are testimonies that cannot be overemphasized.”

 

