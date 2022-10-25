I’ll ensure participatory governance as Abia governor –Onuoha

Bishop Sunday Onuoha is the governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abia State. In this interview with IGBEAKU ORJI, he speaks on why he is in the race to govern the state and his vision for the people of the state

What will you do differently if you become the next governor of Abia State in May 2023?

I have a background that no other governor had and the background I have is what I am bringing to the table. None of them is Sunday Ndukwe Onuoha. None of them is a Bishop.

None of them had gone through my journey. Everybody brings to the table his journey in life. Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, who is the current senator representing Abia North brought to the table being a businessman, when he was governor. You can’t deny the fact that Orji Uzor Kalu is a smart and intelligent businessman. Chief Theodore Orji, the senator representing Abia Central, is a great administrator.

The incumbent governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, is an academician and still an academician till today. I am a powerful business person and I understand business. I was adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo, when he pushed for the privatisation of the telecom sector. It was when we were in government that the telecom sector was privatised and I was then President Obasanjo’s Special Adviser on Privatisation.

So, when you hold your phone you should call and thank me. So, I know business, I know how to do business and how to do it transparently. I own Vision Africa, a multi-billion organization. I brought business to this part of the world and became the owner of the first radio station in this part of the world.

People asked me then why I want to set up that kind of project in Abia, when I can put it in Lagos and make money and I said I need to be a pacesetter. I understand what it means to do business in a dry land. That opened doors for other businesses to flow into Abia.

So, I am going to do that which no other person among the governors have done. Secondly, I am a good technocrat. For you to be a Bishop in the Methodist Church, you must be a great technocrat and for you to have served where I served in President Obasanjo’s administration, you must be a powerful technocrat. So, what Theodore Orji represents I represent too. What Orji Uzor Kalu represents in terms of business, I represent too.

Okezie Ikpeazu is an academician, I am also an academician. I did Industrial Development at Harvard, so I understand what it takes to open up and develop a business where none exists because unless you create the enabling environment for business to thrive, there can be no economy.

What you get from the federation account is not enough to develop the community, so you must devise means to bring in donor agencies like the World Bank, the Global Fund and USAID, among others. Donor agencies know when the driver is transparent.

So, I bring transparency to the table. I am a bishop and there are things I can no longer do because of my calling. I joined the ministry at the age of 18, now I am 58. So, for 40 years, I have been in the ministry, and for 16 years, I have been a bishop.

There are things my calling and ordination will not allow me to do. So, I bring to the table that character the world would say: ‘He is Bishop Onuoha, we trust him.’ That trust is what I bring to the table and people will say we will invest in Abia because Bishop Onuoha is in Abia and they will see my track record, a man with clean hands.

From your assessment of the present administration in Abia State; how will you tackle the problems of the state?

Participatory governance! The people have traditional rulers and president generals of town unions. My government and development projects will be anchored on them and through them. How many times have you seen any of the governors call any of the traditional rulers to draw an economic plan with them? We only see traditional rulers wearing long robes but these traditional rulers are not nonentities.

Some of them are professors of repute, some are economists. When do we bring in the president generals of the various communities? I was president general of Item that has 27 autonomous communities for 11 years. If you check the Igbo style of governance, it is through unions.

The Ohuhu Community High School, Ibeku Community High School, Item High School, Ngwa High School were built through community efforts. That is how Igbos developed their place. Most of the schools we have in my place were never built by the government, there were built by community organisations. I am going to tie my governance through traditional rulers, through community unions and the churches. When you check the 11th item of my agenda, you will see through faith community development.

How are we using faith leaders in community efforts, whereas when you go to churches, you see how many widows and orphans they take care of ? How can the church tie to those institutions already trusted by the people? I am a bishop, so I know how to tie to it. I am a community leader and I know how to tie to it. These are the things I bring to the table that nobody running for the governorship in Abia State has. You can be a bishop but you have never been a president general of your community.

There are people if you take them to their community they will never win election to become a president general. They don’t know how to call elders, fathers and mothers. I did it for 11 years in Item, which is not a small community. It was through that effort that we developed many projects in Item. So, I know how to bond with community leaders and I related with the traditional rulers. Every month, traditional rulers are given peanuts, to do what.

I will tie them with my security vote, so that through them, we can reach to the communities. Church leaders will present what they know how to do. President generals’ of the various town unions will work with my commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, so that they will be monitor local government chairmen.

As a local govern chairman, you must sit down with the traditional rulers and president generals’ in your council and plan. I will not take a dime from local government funds; their allocation will go directly to them but the chairmen must give account of how they spend it.

What’s your assessment of the readiness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2023 elections, especially with the introduction of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS)?

I think what happened in the Osun and Ekiti states governorship elections and to a large extent in Edo showed us that INEC has really improved on the mandate given to it.

When there is a test and you pass it, somebody will have confidence. There is that level of confidence that people have in INEC right now. Also, the new electoral law that was signed by Mr. President has given a lot of people confidence that Nigeria is growing in the new political dispensation.

INEC must never allow itself to be manipulated in anyway. The commission must open its eyes to vote buyers and those who want to instigate violence in this election. The international community is watching us; our children are also watching us. We must be careful with what we do; election is not a do-or-die affair.

Let the people elect their leaders, and whoever emerges winner in a transparent manner, others should turn around and say congratulations. Where you have problem is where the process is manipulated and people are disenfranchised.

What is your take on the judgement of the Court of Appeal on the matter between the Federal Government and the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as it appears that the government is reluctant to obey the judgement?

I wouldn’t want to say that the Federal Government is not complying with the judgement. What they say to us is that they are studying it. We have heard the judgement but we want to see it out from the court and see how it was documented. Pa Mbazulike Amaechi, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, myself and two others went to Mr. President in November last year, requesting for a political solution to Nnamdi Kanu’s case

. I took the risk because I believe that it is the right thing to do. Mr. President in his own words said he will allow the process of the law to take its course. He said the same thing when he came to the South-East. He has also said the same thing in some parts of the world.

My own request to Mr. President is to honour his own words and not allow some cronies around him to manipulate and dishonour him. He should know that the world is watching him. Let him be a man of his words and a man of honour.

