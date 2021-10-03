I’ll fight for Tinubu’s presidential ambition –AbdulKareem

Abdussalam AbdulKareem, famously known as AA Zaura, is one of the youngest gubernatorial aspirants in Kano State ahead of the 2023 elections, a position he contested as the flag-bearer of the GNP. Now a member to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in this interview with MOHAMMED KABIR, he bares his mind on several issues, including his insistence that Bola Ahmad Tinubu must contest the next presidential election

Why are you aspiring to be the governor of Kano State?

Well, in the past I had contested for an election for the office of governorship of Kano State. At the moment, I am still a politician, a business-oriented politician, and our own perspective as business-oriented politicians is different from those who are solely politicians.

Of course, we have so much in common when it comes to politics. At the moment, I am in the APC working for the development of the party and I am working to move the party forward.

What do you have for the people of Kano?

We have a lot for the people of Kano. When you are talking about governance, there is economic governance, political governance, corporate governance and so forth. I look at Kano and I have seen so much of Kano as a hub of commerce and one of the biggest states in Nigeria, but it is lagging behind.

I want these developments to put Kano at the forefront of every state in Nigeria in terms of economic and political activities. We should play politics that is globalised, politics that is sanitised, and politics that will usher development in different aspects of life in terms of economic activities, in terms of productivity, youths, women, girl child education and so forth.

What would you do differently if you are given the mandate?

Well, like I said everyone is different. The way you will tackle a problem is different from the way I will tackle a problem. The way I look at educational problems will be different from the way you look at it.

For example, in Kano when schools were built in those years the population was less than 10 million and therefore at that time maybe we had seven thousand schools in Kano. Now we are attending to close to 20 million people.

Let’s say approximately we are 18 million people and the schools if they are added, how many schools were added in Kano?

And at the moment, how many people go to public schools? Are the public schools enhanced? Are there sufficient facilities in the public schools?

In recent times, in what we call globalization, in countries where education is given proper attention, people are using slides but we are still using blackboards here.

People are sitting with computers in front of them and learning but still we are living in those days of using blackboards. Some people can take classes at the comfort of their homes but are we having these? Are our schools in good form?

There are ways I would like to treat education when the mandate is given to me. I would like to see that we have a technology-driven educational system. And when it comes to business, are we giving comfort for investors to come and invest here? As a business person, if I want to invest my money in a place there are factors I have to consider.

Though Kano State is one of the most secured states in the country, and if an investor is coming, factors like security of his life and property must be considered. However, there are so many things we have that will enhance these business activities and open a gateway for investors.

This will open the way for our economy to flourish so that people can feel the impact of proper democracy. Those who will drive the political system should also feel the impact and the impact should be from the grassroots.

With the huge population of Kano, what will you do differently about our industries?

Well, regarding the industries in Kano that have relocated or have become comatose, first of all, there are people that are into production, who own industries in Kano. You see there is no issue of insecurity in Kano because Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has done so well in terms of security.

Secondly, the next thing we look at that has made these industries leave Kano is the issue of energy which is a major factor. Energy is the backbone of every industry. If we are having insufficient supply of power for the industry, definitely they will leave. In Kano, the government is really trying and we have seen hydroelectric power projects.

But I keep saying that we should go into renewable energy, and it is what the world is going into now. Switching to renewable energy will definitely help to bring back those industries to Kano because you cannot produce under low energy or where there is no electricity.

For example, the national grid is giving 165 megawatts of electricity which has to be shared between Kano, Jigawa and Katsina with Kano taking the lion share which is still insufficient to provide electricity to the households let alone our industries. We have to stand up and go into renewable energy to meet the electricity requirement for our industries and therefore the industries will not relocate again.

I am coming up with something new here but it is common in the developed countries where they have been practicing it for over 30 years, and some for over 100 years. So, one waste energy power plant will give us 10 megawatts of electricity. And that 10 megawatts of electricity will power a lot of our industries.

So if we go into this, Kano has the capacity and the amount of waste needed to build about two waste power plants, that is to say 20 megawatts of electricity if that is put into practice. So this is how I will handle the issue of electricity and revive our comatose industries in Kano.

Some politicians believe in do or die politics, how do you see that?

This is what I mean by sanitising the political system. What is do or die about an elective office? Don’t we have a business we live on? Don’t forget, a political office is not a personal enterprise. I keep saying, if we don’t have our personal businesses don’t elect us into public offices.

Why the hatred? Are we doing it for the people or are we doing it to destroy the land? We are doing it to bring development, I think I don’t have a political enemy, and even if I have, he is doing the enmity alone. I am looking at the state, I am looking at the people and the development I will bring to my people.

Right from the inception of mankind, everybody has his own share. I believed in that and I’m working toward that. Let the system be without thuggery; let the system without drug abuse that is the way the world powers are practising it.

We are indirectly killing ourselves; we refuse to accept that we have problems. We should make it clean and pure. If it is do or die, can you win the hearts of the people? Let people love you because you’re good to them and you are bringing something that will improve their lives.

Should people who have no personal business be elected into public offices?

Let me say that if our system is not adopting that, we have seen some countries that have adopted it. If you don’t have a certain business you are doing they will not give you an opportunity to stand for an election.

This is what most countries are practising. The idea is that those who contest for an elective office will not be there to embezzle public funds. You are here to serve the people, not to steal public funds.

What are your chances of winning the election?

My chances are in the hand of God, whatever God decides.

It has been said that the governor points the way for who will be his successor. What is your view on this?

We are all in the party called APC, and the leader is the governor of the state, Abdullahi Unmar Ganduje. I am 100 per cent with him, his decisions are my decision and whatever he decides I am pleased with that – his decision.

All I am here for is to help the governor to succeed, help the party to flourish, help the party to dominate any other party in the state, This is my mission and what I have been doing.

Are you desperate to be the governor?

I am not desperate to be governor. I am desperate to change the state.

It has been said that the former Kano governor, Engr. Kwankwaso tried to lure you into PDP. Now what informed your decision to join APC despite the tough competition?

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is working to move the state forward. I am impressed with the system he is doing and the way he is developing my state. I am impressed and overwhelmed with his style of leadership and the way he is handling the affair of the state and that is why I joined the APC

Where do you prefer the shift of power to go- North or South?

Of course, if the power will remain in the North I will be happy. Don’t say I am selfish but I believe in federal character and rotation from South to North, all I want is to have one Nigeria that will touch every person. I am not a sectional person but everyone will love his bedroom.

Is it true that Tinubu is the one who sent you to contests for the Kano governorship poll?

People have their different views; they keep digging to know my relationship with Tinubu. I have a personal relationship with Bola Tinubu and it will not change now.

He is a father to so many not only AA Zaura because he is somebody who builds people and now that I have come to politics it will not change anything.

I will give him the same respect and he will give me the same care. Don’t forget that in 2019 he was in APC and I was in GNP. We sat together on the same table and he told me to come back to APC but I said ‘No, if the time comes, I will come.’

If these speculations are true then I would have joined APC a long time ago. But definitely wherever he is and wherever I am, we will remain together.

His interest is mine. He is also the national leader of APC, and I give him that respect because I am also in the APC. And anywhere I am going, He can tell me what to do.

What will you do if eventually Tinubu fails to get the presidential ticket?

I will not feel happy. If it is going to the South, then it has to be Bola Tinubu, and I will work for that.

It is going to be a real fight and there you will see the lion in me because I will fight with all my strength for him to be. I will fight with all my kobo and dollar for him to be there.

