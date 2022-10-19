I’ll further project APC’s progressive ideals –Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Tinubu has promised to work to further entrench the progressive objectives of the party by building on President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacy if elected.

Tinubumadethepromise yesterday at the ongoing 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former Lagos State governor said he would strengthen national unity and a sense of national purpose. Pointing out that these define the Buhari administration, Tinubu said if elected his government would be devoted to providing the best of progressive governance, with the focus on further projecting and prospering the people.

HesaidtheBuhariadministration had done much to keep faith with Nigerians, as well as giving life to the party’spromisestoNigerians and their objectives. However, he said the unpleasantcircumstances, both local and international, militated against its efforts.

Tinubu said: “Mr. President and other members of the administration, may I state the following: if elected, Iwillgiveduehonour toyour efforts and your legacy. I will work in the spirit of cordial unity, anationalpurposethat informed the creation of our party and characterized the work of your government.

“Most importantly, the way and means of a Tinubu government will be devoted to further projects and to prosper the Nigerian people because our guiding principle will be to provide the best of progressive governance and reform our beloved land.”

He added: “This administration inherited a national condition steep in difficulty unlike any other. Predecessor- governments ignored or lacked the will to tackle serious problems ranging from insecurity to corruption. As if that was not enough, you confronted a series of events unprecedented, compoundedbytheseverity, complexity and novelty.”

He listed some of the achievements of the Buhari administration, saying: “During this retreat, you have been assessing and will still assess the status of your nine-point agenda. You will discussthingsingreatdetail. Yet, permit me to highlight a few points to prompt the memory of those who somehow tend to forget the recent past.

“Upon entering office, you faced a situation where deadly terrorists were planting flags on our national territory, proclaiming an illegal state within our legitimate state. Because of your collective work, they no longer plant those flags, they dare not. Their boast about conquest is no longer heard. You have put us on the road to defeat this menace.

