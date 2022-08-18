I’ll get the job done Saturday –Joshua

Nigeria-born British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, has said he is battle-ready for his world-title challenge against Oleksandr Usyk taking place in Saudi Arabia this weekend. Speaking at a media event in Jeddah the 32-year-old added: “This place has been an amazing experience for me.

“I’ve been out with the people. Walking with the people. I’ve been in the local gym. I don’t really lock myself away. It’s been nice for me. I don’t really know what else I can say on that. “I need to get the job done on Saturday.” The Kingdom has sought to stage sporting and entertainment events in recent years in a bid to attract visitors and move away from its oil-dependent economy.

But human rights organisation Amnesty International has highlighted the country’s “abysmal” human rights record. Heavy restrictions on freedom of expression, women’s rights and the treatment of the LGBT community have been raised, as has the use of the death penalty for offences not recognised as crimes under international law, and the ongoing conflict in Yemen. Joshua will be fighting in Saudi Arabia for the second time, having beaten Andy Ruiz in the capital Riyadh in 2019.

