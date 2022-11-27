News

I’ll guarantee equal rights in Abia – Prof Ibe

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, Prof. Gregory Ibe, has said that everyone residing in the state will be entitled to equal rights and privileges should he be elected the governor of the state in 2023.

Ibe who spoke to journalists after an interactive session with the Anambra State Town Unions in Aba said that the idea of tagging anyone non-indigene based on where he or she hails from during appointments into government positions or other areas will be a thing of the past under his watch.

He urged the Anambra Town Unions, businessmen and women, who reside in Abia to forget about the wrong actions of the past and see Abia as their home where they are stakeholders and partners in progress towards the growth and development of the state.

Ibe equally sent the same message to all other Nigerians residing in Abia, saying that the discrimination will never be tolerated under his watch.

He said he will run a government where everyone with strong ideas on how Abia will be made better can be called on to contribute.

Ibe who is also the Chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu (GUU) said that he had already demonstrated this stand of zero discrimination by ensuring that all Nigerians that reside in Abia have some of their children in his University on full scholarship.

He said that for Anambra State to have 178 town unions represented in Abia means that they are not small stakeholders anybody should overlook.

 

