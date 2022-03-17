Ill-health: Court dismisses Kanu’s application inviting DSS DG for oral evidence

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday dismissed a motion filed by leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, seeking for the invitation of the Director-General of the Department of States Services (DSS) to give oral evidence on his state of health.

Delivering ruling, the trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo held that fundamental rights cases are special cases “sui generis” which mode of commencement are affidavit evidence as prescribed under Order 2, Rule 2 of the Fundamental Human Right Enforcement Procedure Rules, 2009. The court held that though there were various modes of commencement of action, including fundamental right cases, he said Kanu (applicant) chose to commence his “under the Fundamental Right Enforcement Procedure Rules.

