Sports

Ill-health: Ex-football star, Nwosu, flown out of Delta

Dominic Adewole, Asaba

Ex-Nigerian football star, Henry Nwosu, has been moved out of the Delta State Specialist Hospital (ASH) in Asaba and flown to Lagos for further treatment.

He has been at the hospital, receiving free treatment on the orders of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

For six weeks at the hospital, his ill-health improved tremendously, following the intervention of the state government, until his family took him out of the facility Wednesday.

The gifted midfielder was taken to Asaba Airport where he boarded a Lagos bound flight.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Peace Ighosewe, supported by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, the state government had been in charge of his bills.

Nwosu’s younger sister, Kate Kogolo, attested to the medical improvement of her brother. She thanked the Delta, Edo and Imo governments, for their interventions.

“Here in this facility, Nwosu is being taken care of, the consultants we have here are good, and they are like every other one in the world. The man has improved, he can walk now, he can eat by himself, he takes his drugs by himself, he does everything by himself,” she said.

 

Our Reporters

