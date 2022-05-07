News

I’ll hit the ground running if elected president, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has assured that he would hit the ground running from day one if elected the President of the country in 2023. Osinbajo made this assertion on Thursday during a meeting with delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and traditional leaders in Cross River and Bayelsa States capital respectively, as he continued his consultations with stakeholders and party’s delegates across the country. According to a release issued by his media aide, Mr. Laolu Akande, the Vice President restated that having served for seven years as the nation’s vice president he has acquired sufficient knowledge, information and experience to continue the task of nation building immediately he resumes office when elected. Osinbajo was received in Cross River by Governor Ben Ayade, alongside stalwarts of the APC in the South-South geo-political zone and beyond.

He also paid courtesy calls on the traditional rulers in both states, where he was warmly received by the Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, the Cross River State Traditional Council and the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council.

He told members of the Cross River State Traditional Council that Nigeria was faced with security and economic challenges noting that God had already equipped the country with the necessary resources to defeat every challenge. He assured that the economic and security challenges in the country would not only be dealt with but will be stepping stones for a greater nation and a more prosperous and secured nation. While welcoming the Vice President to the State, the Obong of Calabar said the country needed more credible leaders and men of integrity adding that he was happy that Osinbajo was “standing up to take up the mantle of leadership in this country.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

