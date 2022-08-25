I’ll humiliate Abiodun in 2023 guber poll, says SDP candidate

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2023 Ogun State governorship election Deji Osinowo has vowed to “humiliate” Governor Dapo Abiodun in the exercise. Osinowo said in an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta on Wednesday he remains the candidate to beat. According to him, the All Progressives Congress (APC) government has failed, especially in the areas of viable infrastructure and people-oriented projects. He advised Abiodun not to seek re-election because of his low performances and mismanagement of the economy Osinowo said the people are tired of the APC government, tipping himself to replace the governor. He said he is the only candidate that could deliver the people from poverty, insecurity and hunger. Meanwhile, Osinowo asked Tony Ojeshina, whom he defeated in the primary to stop parading himself as the party’s candidate.

He said: “I will humiliate Governor Abiodun and the other opponents in the 2023 governorship election in March. I have no doubt that I am the best man for this job and I will prove that those who undermine me at the polls do so at their own peril.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...