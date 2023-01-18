News

I’ll implement new chieftaincy reforms in Oyo – Makinde

Posted on

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday said he would be ready to approve any internal reform on chieftaincy issues which will be emanating from the Olubadan-in-Council. He made the declaration while campaigning across Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan and speaking with traditional rulers in the council. The governor said it was wrong for the government to impose internal reforms needed by traditional rulers, but must allow the reform to come from those who own the institution, promising that his administration will allow the Olubadan-in-Council to do the reforms by themselves and bring such to the government for approval. He further promised to review the five per cent allocation to traditional rulers in the state, noting that he would never work against the interest of the traditional institution.

 

Our Reporters

