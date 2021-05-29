News

I’ll improve on IGR, GDP to clear past debts –Gov Fintiri

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has revealed that the Adamawa State Agribusiness Support Programme (ADASP) will clear all the debts incurred by the previous administrations in the state. He said the programme was designed to take full advantage of the agricultural potential within the state and will focus on livestock subsector among other areas so as to boost the economy of the state. The Governor who stated this during a media Chat in Yola on Friday said the programme will also generate 750 thousand direct and 1.5m indirect jobs to Adamawa people.

He added that it will increase the annual IGR from N8.3billion on inception to N45bilion by the tenth year, and increase in Gross Domestic Product GDP from N1.7 billion to N7.8 trillion among others. According to him, despite the huge debt inherited by his administration, coupled with economic crunch occasioned by Covid-19 Pandemic, the government was able to cut down wastages and deploy resources for the betterment of the people. On Infrastructure, Governor Umaru Fintiri said it is the priority of his administration to provide the necessary infrastructure that will drive investors into Adamawa so that the state will wax stronger economically. The Governor disclosed that his administration will soon launch another phase of road constructions that will cover more areas in the state as the first phase of the infrastructure has almost been completed.

