I’ll increase agric output to 55trn, says Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to grow the nation’s agricultural output from the current 41.13 trillion metric tons to about 55 trillion metric tons annually, if elected Nigeria’s president on February 25. Atiku, who spoke at the launch of customised tricycles for transportation of farm produce by All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Abuja, said agriculture is one of his five-point development agenda. The PDP candidate, who was represented by Ambassador Ibrahim Bashir, said agriculture is one of the surest paths to economic development. “If elected president, Atiku promises to increase agricultural output from the current level of 41.13 trillion to about 55 trillion by the year’s end. “This implies an annual growth rate in the sector from its current 2.1 per cent to 3.7 per cent per annum between 2023 and 2030. “If given the mandate to lead this country, Atiku has promised to improve the sector’s access to financial services through NIRSAL in de-risking lending to the sector by commercial and development banks,” he said. The PDP candidate said the overall goal is to improve the financial capacity of famers and other agricultural producers, so as to adopt new technologies that would increase their yield and resilience to economic shocks.

 

