Arts & Entertainments

I’ll launch my own charity foundation, vows comedian Classy Jester

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Nigeria’s flourishing online comedian, Olawuyi Toheeb Olatunde, better known as Classy Jester, has revealed plans to establish a foundation in the future to help the needy in Nigeria.

Classy Jester, a final year student of Ladoke Akintola University in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, is a naturally endowed entertainer who has made social media his own world. The Ogbomosho-born content creator makes unique jokes and skits expertly conveyed through his peculiar soliloquizing.

Speaking on his grass to grace journey of life, Classy Jester related how he has been assisting the vulnerable in the society without making a noise about it.

“I help and support the needy but I don’t make it public. Aside from my showbiz acts, I am a very private person. While at the moment I do not have a foundation, I have a plan to establish one in the nearest future,” Classy Jester revealed.

Classy Jester has worked hard to harness his God-given potential to make social media users glued to his comic videos, and is now listed among the elite jokesters in the country.

The undergraduate, who has worked with brands including 1XBet, FuretinXChanger, AsiwajuHerbs , averred that originality has earned him a place in the country’s entertainment industry.

“I started making skits in 2016 with a friend of mine. It was hard putting it together but we give glory to God we don’t look like what we’ve been through. If I had been copying someone else, I will be second best and fans of comedy will often go for the authentic. Where will that leave me? I would have by now become a failed comedian. So being unique and original kept me in the game,” Classy Jester said.

During a recent question and answer session with his fans on Instagram, Classy Jester declared himself as an entrepreneur, following the launch of an online gadget store, Classy fonesNG.

“I launched the recently after years of studying the business and I am convinced I can use that to launch my entrepreneurship ventures,” Classy Jester stated.

He has also expressed love for business and revealed that he would explore other business opportunities in the future.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Amazon, Inkblot Studios sign historic deal to promote Nigerian movies

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Amazon Prime Video, the US-based streaming service, has signed a multiyear licensing deal with Inkblot Studios, the Nigerian production company, to distribute Nollywood movies to a global audience. With the deal, Prime Video will have exclusive and worldwide distribution rights for Inkblot’s slate of theatrical releases from 2022. The development makes it Amazon Prime Video’s […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ movie composer, Morricone, dead at 91

Posted on Author Reporter

  Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the coyote-howl theme for the iconic Spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and the soundtracks such classic Hollywood gangster movies as “The Untouchables,” has died. He was 91. Morricone’s longtime lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, said the Maestro, as he was known, died early Monday in a […]
Arts & Entertainments

Kizz Daniel named as Legend Extra Stout, Star Radler ambassador

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Legend Extra Stout and Star Radler have announced the coming on board of prominent Afrobeats star, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, as brand ambassador. The singer will join BB Naija’s Erica Nlewedim as the face of the two brands of Nigeria Breweries and play an important role in strengthening their presence across […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica