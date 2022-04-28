I’ll launch my own charity foundation, vows comedian Classy Jester

Nigeria’s flourishing online comedian, Olawuyi Toheeb Olatunde, better known as Classy Jester, has revealed plans to establish a foundation in the future to help the needy in Nigeria.

Classy Jester, a final year student of Ladoke Akintola University in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, is a naturally endowed entertainer who has made social media his own world. The Ogbomosho-born content creator makes unique jokes and skits expertly conveyed through his peculiar soliloquizing.

Speaking on his grass to grace journey of life, Classy Jester related how he has been assisting the vulnerable in the society without making a noise about it.

“I help and support the needy but I don’t make it public. Aside from my showbiz acts, I am a very private person. While at the moment I do not have a foundation, I have a plan to establish one in the nearest future,” Classy Jester revealed.

Classy Jester has worked hard to harness his God-given potential to make social media users glued to his comic videos, and is now listed among the elite jokesters in the country.

The undergraduate, who has worked with brands including 1XBet, FuretinXChanger, AsiwajuHerbs , averred that originality has earned him a place in the country’s entertainment industry.

“I started making skits in 2016 with a friend of mine. It was hard putting it together but we give glory to God we don’t look like what we’ve been through. If I had been copying someone else, I will be second best and fans of comedy will often go for the authentic. Where will that leave me? I would have by now become a failed comedian. So being unique and original kept me in the game,” Classy Jester said.

During a recent question and answer session with his fans on Instagram, Classy Jester declared himself as an entrepreneur, following the launch of an online gadget store, Classy fonesNG.

“I launched the recently after years of studying the business and I am convinced I can use that to launch my entrepreneurship ventures,” Classy Jester stated.

He has also expressed love for business and revealed that he would explore other business opportunities in the future.

