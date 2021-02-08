I’ll leave legacy of peace in Plateau State, says Lalong

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Barr. Simon Lalong, has said he want to be remembered as someone who promoted the cause of peace and reconciliation in his state.

Lalong stated this on Monday at the inauguration of the state’s Inter-Religious Council, which held at the Victoria Gown Hall, Government House, Little Rayfield Jos.

“As a governor, who wishes to be remembered as a peacemaker long after I leave office, the approach of my administration is to pursue restorative justice side by side with retributive justice in order to right the wrongs of the past,” he said.

Lalong said they have taken several policy steps to mitigate the risk of a return to violent conflicts as well as tackle the growing wave of criminality in the State.

“We have no reason to choose anything below peace,” he added.

Lalong said many people have a family of mixed faith, “like me my sisters are Muslims and I am a Christian,” and urged people to be tolerant.

Like this: Like Loading...