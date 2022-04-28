I’ll liberate Abia in 2023, says Atuma

A former federal lawmaker, who represented Ikwuano-Umuahia Federal Constituency of Abia State in the House of Representatives, Emeka Atuma, has said that 2023 is a year to rescue Abia State from leaders, he described as political buccaneers that hijacked political power in the state. Atuma, a governorship aspirant for the 2023 general election under the All Progressives Congress (APC), said that it is worrisome to him that whenever there is an assessment of states in the country, Abia always comes last. He said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had failed Abia State to the point that only Abia North Senatorial District represented by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is the only part of the state functioning and witnessing infrastructural development. “Abia is at its lowest. Nothing is working here. People are going on strike and it makes no sense to the governor. The government has been hijacked by political buccaneers who are not actually doing the right thing,” he said. Atuma also said that the much talked about agreement of power rotation among the three senatorial districts in the state, is a huge deceit meant to deceive people who are not aware of the past.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...