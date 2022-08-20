News

I’ll liberate Ebonyi people, there’s too much oppression –Prof Odoh

Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the 2023 governorship election in Ebonyi State, Professor Benard Odoh, yesterday alleged that there is much oppression in the state. He said this was why he was running for the governorship position to liberate the people. He stated this at a separate consultation meetings with the leadership of Abakaliki Motor Spare Parts Dealers, National Association of Technicians and Automobile (NATA), Ebonyi State International Market Youth Forum and other Union leaders while assuring that as governor of Ebonyi State, he won’t interfere in the affairs of their unions.

“I won’t come to put a chair for you. I won’t come to force Okada riders, Keke operators or building materials traders to put Chairmen for them. “I won’t come to your communities to install town unions’ presidents; it’s not my business at all. My work will be to bring investors to the State. “There is too much oppression in this state, but when I become your governor, I will liberate the people, so that our people will have freedom to do what they want to do within the laws,” Odoh assured.

 

