Sports

I’ll love to play for Real Madrid one day, Pogba admits

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Paul Pogba has said he would love to play for Real Madrid one day but his focus is on helping Manchester United improve on their poor start to the Premier League season.
The 27-year-old admitted in 2019 that he wanted to leave United but no major offers came in for him and he spent most of last season sidelined with injuries, reports Reuters.
“Many things have been said,” Pogba told a news conference on Thursday at France’s training camp, the day after their 7-1 friendly win over Ukraine. “Of course, every footballer would love to play for Real Madrid and would dream about that. It’s a dream of mine, so why not one day?”
“But I’m at Manchester United and I love my club. I play for Manchester United, I want to perform well for them and do everything to get them back to where they deserve to be.”
Pogba has performed poorly since returning to training after testing positive for coronavirus and he gave away a penalty in his side’s humiliating 6-1 home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
The defeat, United’s joint-worst in the Premier League, increased the gloom for the 20-times English champions after they lost their opening game 3-1 at home to Crystal Palace before scraping a 3-2 win at Brighton & Hove Albion.
“Every player goes through difficult periods but you have to be strong mentally and we all need to try and get the team back to where it belongs,” Pogba said. “It belongs at the top, fighting for trophies, that’s the club’s ambition. We know it’s not easy, but that remains our objective. We are fighting for that.”
Pogba, who joined United from Juventus in 2016 for a then world-record fee of £89m is out of contract in June, though there is the option to extend for a further year.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Real Sociedad host Valencia in LaLiga midweek games

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The first midweek round of the 2020/21 LaLiga Santander takes place this week, with some crunch fixtures on the schedule as September turns to October.   There are 18 teams in action this Matchday Four, which begins on Tuesday, September 29th, and which ends on Thursday, October 1st.   The first match of the round […]
Sports

EPL: Hammers, Villans battle relegation fever

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman

  W ith Liverpool having already wrapped up the Premier League title, attention switches to the other end of the table this afternoon as week 33 matches continue.   For West Ham and Aston Villa the pressure of remaining in the world’s most lucrative league is increasing with fewer and fewer matches to do so. […]
Sports

Messi returns to training as La Liga kicks off

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Barcelona’s all-time top scorer Lionel Messi has returned to training following his failed attempt to force a move away from the club.   Messi, 33, submitted a transfer request on 25 August but said last Friday he would stay because it is “impossible” for any team to pay his release clause.   It is the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: