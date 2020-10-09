I’ll love to play for Real Madrid one day, Pogba admits

Paul Pogba has said he would love to play for Real Madrid one day but his focus is on helping Manchester United improve on their poor start to the Premier League season.

The 27-year-old admitted in 2019 that he wanted to leave United but no major offers came in for him and he spent most of last season sidelined with injuries, reports Reuters.

“Many things have been said,” Pogba told a news conference on Thursday at France’s training camp, the day after their 7-1 friendly win over Ukraine. “Of course, every footballer would love to play for Real Madrid and would dream about that. It’s a dream of mine, so why not one day?”

“But I’m at Manchester United and I love my club. I play for Manchester United, I want to perform well for them and do everything to get them back to where they deserve to be.”

Pogba has performed poorly since returning to training after testing positive for coronavirus and he gave away a penalty in his side’s humiliating 6-1 home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The defeat, United’s joint-worst in the Premier League, increased the gloom for the 20-times English champions after they lost their opening game 3-1 at home to Crystal Palace before scraping a 3-2 win at Brighton & Hove Albion.

“Every player goes through difficult periods but you have to be strong mentally and we all need to try and get the team back to where it belongs,” Pogba said. “It belongs at the top, fighting for trophies, that’s the club’s ambition. We know it’s not easy, but that remains our objective. We are fighting for that.”

Pogba, who joined United from Juventus in 2016 for a then world-record fee of £89m is out of contract in June, though there is the option to extend for a further year.

