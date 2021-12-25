Arts & Entertainments

I’ll love to work with Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tems -Ne-Yo

Ne-Yo, the American R&B singer, has disclosed that he would like to collaborate with Nigerian artistes like Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Tems. The songwriter spoke during the week at a media conference with Flytime Music. He was one the headliners of its music festival. The 43-year-old record producer, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, said he was surprised when he knew he had a huge fan base in Nigeria. He also spoke about his intention to delve into Afrobeats and his interest to collaborate with Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems, and Ckay.

“I remember being pleasantly surprised the first time I came to Lagos, Nigeria. I genuinely had no idea that I had such an amazing fan base here,” he said. “For me to sit with producers and go and be like, ‘Let’s do some afrobeat today’, I’ll feel like an imposter. “If I want to get into it, I want to be invited by an artist who’s already there.

Let me feature on an artiste who’s already there or I get an artist who’s already there to feature on something of mine, so that’s authentic and real. “I’ll love to collaborate with some African artistes. Wizkid is on the list, Tems is on the list, Burna Boy is on the list, and Ckay is on the list. “I’m just waiting on a phone call basically. I don’t have anybody’s number for me to call. I’m waiting for them to call me.”

 

