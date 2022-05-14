News

I’ll never compromise my governorship objective for any reason –Omo-Agege

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday reiterated his resolve to contest the 2023 governorship election in Delta State, noting that he will never, ever step down or compromise his governorship objective for 2023 for anybody or for any reason whatsoever. Omo-Agege, the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant, stated this in a press statement while reacting to his rumoured purchase of APC senatorial form.

He noted that his resolve to govern Delta State is unshakeable and unyielding. According to the DSP, “It has been brought to my notice that there is a rumour making the rounds that I have stepped down my objective for the 2023 Delta State Governorship and bought the Nomination Form for Senate.

It is unfortunate that such unfounded and fabricated falsehood could garner such traction and worse still that some could actually believe it. “For the avoidance of any doubt let me spell it out: I, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege will never, ever step down or compromise my governorship objective for 2023 for anybody or for any reason whatsoever – period! I further state with every fibre of my being that this is an iron-cast vow that can be banked by everybody.”

It is paradoxical that the fast-paced Information Age in which we live today that accords us all free and wonderful platforms to disseminate and share information as well as debate and discuss views and opinions without restrictions could be so debased and abused to the extent of perpetuating such damaging untruths of a deliberate kind.

“On this point, I want to stress that I will defend the rights of all (including those opposed to me) to have their freedom of speech and their right to criticise protected at all costs. Indeed, if the good people of Delta give me the honour of serving them in 2023, I will ensure that element of our democratic structure is strengthened and that room for healthy debate and constructive criticism is given its due to entrench our growing democracy.”

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu congratulates US President-elect, Joe Biden

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has congratulated the candidate of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden, who emerged winner of the Presidential election in the United States of America (USA). Describing the victory of Biden as victory for the world, Kalu emphasised the role of the […]
News

We’re shocked by Ayade’s decision to dump PDP – Ishaku

Posted on Author Reporter

…says viable opposition vital in democracy Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has said that the governors in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were shocked and embarrassed by the decision of their Cross River State counterpart, Ben Ayade, to decamp to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Ishaku said this Friday after […]
News

Anxiety as Oyo councillors draw battleline with Makinde

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji

As the country prepares for the 2023 general election, councillors in Oyo State have expressed their bitterness towards Governor Seyi Makinde. The councillors accused the governor of depriving them of their rights and placing them in bad reckoning before the electorate through some of his implicative utterances during the 2018/2019 campaign period. The legislators’ frustration […]

