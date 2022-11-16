I’ll never mortgage Borno PDP guber ticket –Jajari

Mohammed Ali Jajari is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno State. In this interview monitored on Channels Television, he speaks on the attack on the convoy of the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, in Maiduguri during the party’s campaign, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

From your perspective, what really happened when the presidential candidate of your party, Atiku Abubakar, held a rally in Maiduguri?

What happened was that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and PDP stakeholders and supporters came to Maiduguri and I received them and we went out to rally. First of all, we were on our way to the Shehu’s Palace and from the palace, we were supposed to go to the square where we would hold our rally. On our way, there was a massive attack on our convoy and cars were smashed and people were injured. It was a serious attack and in fact, there was a gunshot. I’m not sure if it was aimed at the presidential candidate or just on the air but definitely, there was a gunshot.

That was how we went to the Shehu’s palace with immense security threats. We had actually issued a press statement before the rally because there were two videos that trended on social media over the All Progressives Congress (APC) state chairman coming out openly to say that they will kill and bury to win the elections. A member of the state House of Assembly also came out to corroborate the same message.

So, we had to issue a press statement, telling Nigerians and especially the security agencies that this is what is going on and that they should take measures. But nothing happened until the presidential candidate arrived in Maiduguri and they actually carried out what they have said on social media.

Have you seen the statement of the police, which initially dismissed the report of the attack on the convoy and said that the rally was held peacefully?

Was this attack at the rally or was it after the rally? There was an attack at the rally. In fact, I had a telephone conversation with the commissioner of police and he said that he did not say that there was no attack. There was an attack but what he denied is that there was no gunshot. That was what he said to me and I said to him that it could be on air or it could be anywhere but there was a gunshot. So, nobody is denying that there was an attack but what they were saying is that there was no gunshot, but I insist that there was a gunshot. I will not say that it was aimed at us or whatever but there was a gunshot.

Was the commissioner of police actually at the rally to ensure that everything went smoothly?

He was at the venue but he was not around during the rally. There was an attack and people were injured. One of the victims later died and we took the names and details of those victims. Some of them were in the hospitals and we went to see them. So, there was an attack and over 100 people were injured.

The APC claimed that they did an empowerment programme for their members on that same day you held your rally. Are you aware of any empowerment programme by the APC in the state o that day?

I heard that there was an empowerment programme but that empowerment programme was just a ploy for them to do what they did. We have held about four or five rallies since the campaigns started was allowed and we communicated to the police that the presidential candidate of the PDP was coming and that should be our day.

There shouldn’t have been two parallel events be it an empowerment programme or political rally at a very close venue. So, that was just an excuse for them to do what they did. In fact, what they did was to try to pull people away from our rally in the name of empowerment.

They took out all the tricycles and commercial buses, so that they will come out to receive our guests, so they took them away in the name of empowerment. They also shut all entry and exit points into Maiduguri, so that nobody can go out or come in. this was done to make sure that our presidential candidate would not have supporters from the 27 local government areas of the state at the rally.

So, the people we had in our rally were just people in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council. We mobilized people from all the 27 local governments but they were not allowed to come in because they closed all the gates and people were stranded, so we just did what we have to do with the people in Maiduguri. Personally, what surprised me was that the state governor, who is supposed to be the chief security officer of the state, did not find it expedient to come out and denounce what the chairman of his party in the state is doing and what major stakeholders in his party are doing. We are hoping that his sense of judgement is not compounded by partisan interest.

Can just confirm again if this attack happen twice in two different places or was it only at the rally or around the Round-about as was reported by the media?

Throughout the journey from the airport to Shehu’s palace, they mounted what we called a Civilian Joint Task Force and they removed their uniforms and put down their identities. They mobilized them across the streets to the Shehu’s palace and there were stones and sticks and objects thrown at us. So, it was not just one place, they lined them up throughout the streets from the airport to the Shehu’s palace.

So, this happened on your way to Shehu’s palace and not at the venue of the rally?

It happened on our way to the Shehu’s palace and on our way to the venue of the rally.

Does it mean that you held the rally after the visit to the Shehu’s palace?

Yes, we had the rally after Shehu’s palace.

At what point were the hundreds of people injured?

So many people were injured and they were more than 100. One of them later died and we took the names, addresses and phone numbers of those injured because these are all available, we are not making it up. You can find out what happened and how it happened, where they were hospitalized, treated and all that.

Was there any attack at the venue of the rally?

No! The venue was peaceful and we came in and did our rally but the same people were on the streets when the presidential candidate was leaving the rally for the airport.

I want to assume that the presidential candidate always has security details with him, is that correct?

Yes, he does and they arrested some of those who fomented trouble and handed them over to the police.

Did you give the authorities the names of those who threatened the peace of the state as you claimed?

We have written petitions to the office of the Inspector General of Police, the office of the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), the office of the National Security Adviser and we copied heads of the agencies in the state as well. We did that way before the rally was held but to the best of my knowledge, no action was taken.

How many names were listed in the letter that you sent to the relevant authorities?

We had mainly two people on the list; the state chairman of the APC and a member of the state House of Assembly.

Why is it that your party was quick to point an accusing finger at the APC?

The ruling party issued threats long before this thing happened and we have reasons to be worried, so we drew the attention of the authorities and it happened. It is not like it is going to happen but it actually happened.

But there are people who are not happy with your emergence as the governorship candidate of the party, are you ruling them out of such an act?

Well, within my party, of course, every party has intra-party challenges and PDP is not an exception. I’m a young man and I’m not a typical politician, I contested and won because people are tired of the way things are going and they elected me as their candidate. All I have said is that I’m not going to sell my ticket because that is what the opposition is doing in the state as they are always in bed with the ruling party.

They will give you money not to go out and campaign and literally sabotage yourself. I emerged as the candidate and I said this is not what I will do and I will campaign even if I will have only one vote on election day and the people are happy with this. In my party, yes there was some sort of rivalry before the primaries but after the primaries, we are united PDP in Borno State.

Anybody, who is making suggestions or claims that we are not together is wrong because I’m in a very good relationship with my then-opponent in the primary election. We came on the same plane together to Maiduguri and he was at the rally. All his supporters and everyone have rallied behind me, and within our party, we do not have any challenges at the moment. So, what happened emanated from the ruling party.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...